Man charged with 1st-degree murder after Halifax stabbing, victim identified

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder following the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man Wednesday.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they’ve charged Alexander Charles Howe, 36, in relation to the homicide.

The victim has been identified as Adam Jerome Dempsey.

On Wednesday morning, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in the Spryfield area around 2:20 a.m., when they located Dempsey. He later died in hospital.

@HfxRegPolice have charged Alexander Charles Howe, 36, with first degree murder in relation to the homicide of Adam Jerome Dempsey that occurred yesterday in Halifax: https://t.co/a3CGBi77tP pic.twitter.com/qQRtRPmk8M — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) August 17, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident, and police are not looking for additional suspects,” police said.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one.”