Canada

Man charged with 1st-degree murder after Halifax stabbing, victim identified

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 17, 2023 11:56 am
A 32-year-old man has died in the hospital after a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in Halifax early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Halifax Police say they've charged a man with first-degree murder after a 32-year-old man had died in the hospital after a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in Halifax early Wednesday morning. Reynold Gregor/Global News
A Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder following the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man Wednesday.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they’ve charged Alexander Charles Howe, 36, in relation to the homicide.

The victim has been identified as Adam Jerome Dempsey.

On Wednesday morning, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in the Spryfield area around 2:20 a.m., when they located Dempsey. He later died in hospital.

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident, and police are not looking for additional suspects,” police said.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one.”

