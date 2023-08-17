Man charged with 1st-degree murder after Halifax stabbing, victim identified

A Halifax man has been charged with first-degree murder following the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man Wednesday.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they’ve charged Alexander Charles Howe, 36, in relation to the homicide.
The victim has been identified as Adam Jerome Dempsey.
On Wednesday morning, police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Twin Oaks Road in the Spryfield area around 2:20 a.m., when they located Dempsey. He later died in hospital.
“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random incident, and police are not looking for additional suspects,” police said.
“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one.”
