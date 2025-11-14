Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police investigating after car crashes into Zak’s Home Hardware store

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted November 14, 2025 7:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Car crashes into Zak’s Home Hardware Store'
Car crashes into Zak’s Home Hardware Store
WATCH: On Friday morning a car crashed into Zak's Home Hardware. The people in the car fled, leaving the car in the building to be towed away. Damages to the building are estimated to cost $30,000 to $40,000.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On Friday morning at around 1:30 a.m., a car barrelled through the front entrance of Zak’s Home Hardware on Central Avenue. The driver, suspected to be impaired, came in at a high speed, sending glass and merchandise all throughout the store.

The Home Hardware staff worked hard to get the place cleaned up and they had the store open before 8 a.m. Lots of merchandise in the store was damaged. Repairs to fix the front of the store are estimated to cost around $30,000 to $40,000.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The people in the car walked away from the scene, leaving the car in the building to be towed away.

Trending Now

Saskatoon police say three suspects fled the area after the collision. The police continue to investigate the hit and run.

Watch above for more on the aftermath of the crash.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices