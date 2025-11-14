Saskatoon police investigating after car crashes into Zak’s Home Hardware store

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday morning at around 1:30 a.m., a car barrelled through the front entrance of Zak’s Home Hardware on Central Avenue. The driver, suspected to be impaired, came in at a high speed, sending glass and merchandise all throughout the store.

The Home Hardware staff worked hard to get the place cleaned up and they had the store open before 8 a.m. Lots of merchandise in the store was damaged. Repairs to fix the front of the store are estimated to cost around $30,000 to $40,000.

The people in the car walked away from the scene, leaving the car in the building to be towed away.

Saskatoon police say three suspects fled the area after the collision. The police continue to investigate the hit and run.

Watch above for more on the aftermath of the crash.