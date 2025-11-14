Sask. man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in 2006 high school bush party stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

The father of a teen who was stabbed in the heart during a fight at a nighttime campground party in Saskatchewan almost two decades ago says justice has been served.

Lorne Pavelick’s comments come after a jury convicted a man of second-degree murder Friday in the killing of his son, Misha Pavelick.

“I’m not saying my son was an angel over there, (but) … I know for a fact that he didn’t go out there to die that night,” Lorne Pavelick told reporters outside court in Regina.

Misha Pavelick was 19 when he was killed in the fight involving multiple people near Regina Beach, northwest of Regina, in May 2006 during a long weekend high school party.

The accused, in his 30s, can’t be identified because he was a young offender at the time of the attack.

As the verdict was read out in Court of King’s Bench, the man looked down and muttered to himself. His family members cried as they sat near the prisoner’s box.

Pavelick’s parents and other family members were also crying and hugging.

View image in full screen A 2021 photo of Saskatchewan RCMP searching underwater at the Regina beach pier for new evidence in the homicide case of Misha Pavelick. Adrian Raaber / Global News

The jury came to its decision after three days of deliberation in a case where all sides agreed there was no clear or definitive proof as to what happened that fateful night of partying and drinking.

During the four-week trial, court heard from many witnesses trying to recall events with memories clouded by the passage of time.

The Crown argued the accused had access to a knife, and he and others made statements that were enough to convict. He also seemed distraught when he learned Pavelick died.

The defence had said the confused, conflicting and potentially self-serving statements of the witnesses did not add up to a life-altering guilty verdict.

Pavelick died with gashes to his head and a stab wound straight through his heart before first responders could get to the campground. Court had heard teenagers at the party were distracted by other fights and didn’t see Pavelick get stabbed.

The Crown is seeking the accused be sentenced as an adult, which carries a life sentence with parole eligibility after 10 years.

The Crown did not respond to a request for comment about the verdict. The defence also did not comment.

Another court date on the matter is set for Nov. 20.

In 2019, RCMP launched a three-episode podcast called Who Killed Misha Pavelick? – the first-ever podcast created by RCMP.

RCMP charged the accused in 2023, after the podcast lead to additional tips being submitted — 19 of them anonymously. The accused was 34 at the time of his arrest.

View image in full screen Sgt. Major Darryl Milo speaks during a news conference in Regina, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, regarding the historical killing of Misha Pavelick. Jeremy Simes/ The Canadian Press

Lorne Pavelick said he was thankful for Mounties’ work on the investigation.

“We have an unusual justice system, but it seems to be working for our family,” he said.

His wife, Karen Mondor, said the family had waited a long time for justice.

“Nothing will bring Misha back but it’s nice to be able to put this behind us a little bit and move on,” she said.