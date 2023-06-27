RCMP to announce update in 17-year long homicide case, Regina Beach

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan RCMP announced Tuesday it would be providing an update at 2:30 p.m. on a 2006 homicide that happened near Regina Beach.

Misha Pavelick, 19, died after being stabbed at an abandoned campground during a May long weekend high school party.

Another was left seriously injured.

In 2009, RCMP said they had spoken to nearly 200 people who were at the party, with 125 formal interviews being conducted.

Many of the individuals have since been interviewed again, but no arrests have been made.