Canada

RCMP to announce update in 17-year long homicide case, Regina Beach

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 3:57 pm
A photo of Misha Pavelick. View image in full screen
A photo of Misha Pavelick. Credit / Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP announced Tuesday it would be providing an update at 2:30 p.m. on a 2006 homicide that happened near Regina Beach.

Misha Pavelick, 19, died after being stabbed at an abandoned campground during a May long weekend high school party.

Another was left seriously injured.

In 2009, RCMP said they had spoken to nearly 200 people who were at the party, with 125 formal interviews being conducted.

Many of the individuals have since been interviewed again, but no arrests have been made.

Regina Beach, Misha Pavelick
