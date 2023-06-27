RCMP to announce update in 17-year long homicide case, Regina Beach

Saskatchewan RCMP announced Tuesday it would be providing an update at 2:30 p.m. on a 2006 homicide that happened near Regina Beach.
Misha Pavelick, 19, died after being stabbed at an abandoned campground during a May long weekend high school party.
Another was left seriously injured.
In 2009, RCMP said they had spoken to nearly 200 people who were at the party, with 125 formal interviews being conducted.
Trending Now
Many of the individuals have since been interviewed again, but no arrests have been made.
More on Canada
- Inflation rate dropped to 3.4% in May. What that means for the Bank of Canada
- Canada is banking on a ‘digital nomad’ strategy to win the race for tech talent
- More competition can help keep ‘grocery prices in check,’ report argues
- More than 400 complaints made against Ottawa police officers during ‘Freedom Convoy’
Comments