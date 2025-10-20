Jury selected for trial in 2006 killing of Misha Pavelick near Regina Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Jury selection began Monday in the trial connected to the 2006 death of 19-year-old Misha Pavelick, who was fatally stabbed during a high school gathering near Regina Beach.

A total of 16 jurors were chosen, including two alternates and two extra members, to hear the case at Regina Court of King’s Bench.

On the first day of proceedings, the Crown delivered its opening statement, giving jurors an overview of the evidence they can expect to hear over the coming weeks.

The case dates back nearly two decades. Pavelick was killed on May 21, 2006, during a long weekend celebration at a campground about 45 kilometres northwest of Regina.

For years, the investigation remained unsolved despite police interviewing close to 170 witnesses. In 2021, new information prompted officers to return to the area, and two years later, an arrest was made.

The accused, now 36, was 17 at the time of the alleged offence. His identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The trial at Regina Court of King’s Bench is scheduled to continue Tuesday and is expected to run for about four weeks.