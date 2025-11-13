New Stollery Children’s Hospital dog Pumbaa has ‘paws-itive’ impact on patients

Send this page to someone via email

Children and their families at the Stollery Children’s Hospital have a new furry friend to help them during their tough treatments.

Pumbaa is a two-year-old Labrador retriever. He’s Canada’s first dedicated Child Life Services facility dog.

The work Pumbaa does is a little different than a typical service or therapy dog.

Specially trained by Dogs with Wings, an internationally accredited assistance dog-training program in Edmonton, Pumbaa works to help reduce stress and anxiety for kids facing medical procedures, treatments, or long hospital stays.

View image in full screen The Stollery Children’s Hospital’s newest employee Pumbaa. He is Canada’s first dedicated Child Life Services facility dog. Global News

He is specifically taught to work in a clinical setting, mimicking receiving treatments, and support multiple patients rather than just one.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pumbaa has a unique way of connecting with kids, bringing smiles and calm during some of their most difficult moments,” said Angela Mark, a Child Life Specialist and Pumbaa’s handler.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Dogs have an amazing ability to provide comfort in a way humans can’t, and we’re already seeing Pumbaa make a big difference, simply by being present.”

2:13 Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital looking for dog-handler volunteers

One of the children Pumbaa helps is four-year-old Jake Davis, who underwent a liver transplant in August. Jake and his family have spent a lot of time at the Stollery.

His parents says Jake and Pumbaa have become quite close.

“Pumbaa has been a big part of Jake’s therapy,” said mom Ashley Davis. “He can convince Jake to do things that all the adults in the room can’t.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ongoing costs associated with Pumbaa’s support are covered by Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation donors, including food, supplies and veterinary bills.

The Stollery said Pumbaa spends most of his time with Mark, living in her home and working the same nearly full-time shift she does.

When not with Mark, the Stollery said secondary handler Melanie Dziwenka steps in to guide Pumbaa through his day.

Click the video at the top of this story for more.