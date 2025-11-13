Menu

Health

New Stollery Children’s Hospital dog Pumbaa has ‘paws-itive’ impact on patients

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted November 13, 2025 8:35 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Paws-itive impact for patients with new Stollery Children’s Hospital dog'
Paws-itive impact for patients with new Stollery Children’s Hospital dog
There's a furry new friend for children and their families at the Stollery Children's Hospital. The newest employee, Pumbaa, is just two years old and already he's helping families get through their tough treatments. Jasmine King has more.
Children and their families at the Stollery Children’s Hospital have a new furry friend to help them during their tough treatments.

Pumbaa is a two-year-old Labrador retriever. He’s Canada’s first dedicated Child Life Services facility dog.

The work Pumbaa does is a little different than a typical service or therapy dog.

Specially trained by Dogs with Wings, an internationally accredited assistance dog-training program in Edmonton, Pumbaa works to help reduce stress and anxiety for kids facing medical procedures, treatments, or long hospital stays.

The Stollery Children’s Hospital’s newest employee Pumbaa. He is Canada’s first dedicated Child Life Services facility dog. View image in full screen
The Stollery Children’s Hospital’s newest employee Pumbaa. He is Canada’s first dedicated Child Life Services facility dog. Global News

He is specifically taught to work in a clinical setting, mimicking receiving treatments, and support multiple patients rather than just one.

“Pumbaa has a unique way of connecting with kids, bringing smiles and calm during some of their most difficult moments,” said Angela Mark, a Child Life Specialist and Pumbaa’s handler.

“Dogs have an amazing ability to provide comfort in a way humans can’t, and we’re already seeing Pumbaa make a big difference, simply by being present.”

One of the children Pumbaa helps is four-year-old Jake Davis, who underwent a liver transplant in August. Jake and his family have spent a lot of time at the Stollery.

His parents says Jake and Pumbaa have become quite close.

“Pumbaa has been a big part of Jake’s therapy,” said mom Ashley Davis. “He can convince Jake to do things that all the adults in the room can’t.”

Ongoing costs associated with Pumbaa’s support are covered by Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation donors, including food, supplies and veterinary bills.

The Stollery said Pumbaa spends most of his time with Mark, living in her home and working the same nearly full-time shift she does.

When not with Mark, the Stollery said secondary handler Melanie Dziwenka steps in to guide Pumbaa through his day.

Click the video at the top of this story for more.

