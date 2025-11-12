Majority of bettors had Riders reaching Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The majority of Proline bettors aren’t surprised to see the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 67 per cent of players backed Saskatchewan’s come-from-behind 24-21 victory over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final Saturday. But it was close, as the Riders secured the win with Trevor Harris’s three-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Nield with 11 seconds remaining.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the Riders will chase a fifth Grey Cup title in franchise history when they face the Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the West final, 62 per cent of players had Saskatchewan on the spread at -2.5 but only 35 per cent correctly backed the under at 52.5.

Montreal earned its second Grey Cup berth since 2023 with a 19-16 East final victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Alouettes kicker Jose Maltos Diaz connected from 45 yards out on the game’s final play.

Just 34 per cent of bettors backed Montreal’s victory while 47 per cent had the Alouettes on the Spread at -2.5. But just 25 per cent correctly backed the under at 53.5.

Early play sees Montreal a slight favourite among bettors with 53 per cent backing the Alouettes to secure a ninth Grey Cup title in franchise history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2025.