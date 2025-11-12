SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Majority of bettors had Riders reaching Grey Cup

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the B.C. Lions during the first half of CFL West Division Final football action in Regina, on Saturday, November 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws against the B.C. Lions during the first half of CFL West Division Final football action in Regina, on Saturday, November 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
The majority of Proline bettors aren’t surprised to see the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Grey Cup.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 67 per cent of players backed Saskatchewan’s come-from-behind 24-21 victory over the B.C. Lions in the West Division final Saturday. But it was close, as the Riders secured the win with Trevor Harris’s three-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Nield with 11 seconds remaining.

On Sunday, the Riders will chase a fifth Grey Cup title in franchise history when they face the Montreal Alouettes at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium.

In the West final, 62 per cent of players had Saskatchewan on the spread at -2.5 but only 35 per cent correctly backed the under at 52.5.

Montreal earned its second Grey Cup berth since 2023 with a 19-16 East final victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Alouettes kicker Jose Maltos Diaz connected from 45 yards out on the game’s final play.

Just 34 per cent of bettors backed Montreal’s victory while 47 per cent had the Alouettes on the Spread at -2.5. But just 25 per cent correctly backed the under at 53.5.

Early play sees Montreal a slight favourite among bettors with 53 per cent backing the Alouettes to secure a ninth Grey Cup title in franchise history.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

