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Sports

Three-time CFL all-star Tom Brown dies at 89

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 6:57 pm
1 min read
Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
Canadian Football League logo seen on a football during CFL training camp at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. GAC
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VANCOUVER – Canadian Football Hall of Famer Tom Brown, a three-time CFL all-star who won a Grey Cup with the B.C. Lions in 1964, has died, the team said Monday. He was 89.

A two-time winner of the CFL’s top lineman award, Brown played in 97 regular-season games with the Lions from 1961 to 1967.

“In addition to being one of the best defensive players in our team’s history, Tom played a major role in helping the B.C. Lions take the next step in becoming champions,” Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras said in a statement.

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Brown was a part of the Lions’ defensive unit known as the “Head Hunters.” He also played in the 1963 Grey Cup before helping the Lions win their first league championship the following year.

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There was no immediate word on the timing or cause of death. Funeral arrangements weren’t available.

“A great player, teammate, and family man, he will be missed by our organization a great deal,” Taras said. “Our thoughts go out to his wife, Marnie, and their entire family at this difficult time.”

Brown is a charter member of the BC Lions Wall of Fame. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984 and the BC Sports Hall of Fame in 1986.

Brown played high school football in Minneapolis and helped the University of Minnesota Gophers to a national college title in 1960.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up was drafted by the Baltimore Colts but instead chose to sign a three-year contract with the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2026.

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