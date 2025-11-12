Menu

Crime

A thief with a sweet tooth: Police probing Dairy Milk chocolate bar heist in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 12, 2025 9:43 am
1 min read
Cadbury Dairy Milk View image in full screen
File photo. Cadbury Ltd. Dairy Milk chocolate bars at a store in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Durham Regional Police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly stole 6 cases of Dairy Milk chocolate bars from a grocery story in Scugog, Ont. Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Durham Regional Police say they are searching for a thief with a sweet tooth after a large amount of chocolate was stolen from a grocery story in Scugog, Ont.

Police said the theft happened on Nov. 6 at around 6:30 p.m. at the Independent Grocers on Scugog Street.

Investigators allege the suspect put six cases of Dairy Milk chocolate bars into a blue duffle bag before he fled the store.

The chocolate amounted to about $400 worth, police said.

A loss prevention officer tried to stop the suspect but was sprayed with what was believed to be pepper spray by the suspect, police said. The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He fled the store in a dark-coloured compact SUV.

The suspect is described as a man, about five-foot-six inches tall to five-foot-ten inches tall with a medium build and brown hair.

At the time of the chocolate theft, police said the suspect was wearing a dark baseball cap, blue jeans and had a dark medical mask over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Canadians spooked by high chocolate prices this Halloween
