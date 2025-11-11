Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec labour minister wants power to intervene in Montreal transit strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2025 1:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More STM workers set to strike November 19'
More STM workers set to strike November 19
WATCH: More STM workers set to strike November 19.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government wants the power to intervene in a strike that has disrupted public transit in Montreal since the start of November.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet will table a bill on Wednesday that would bring into force a new law giving the government broad power to end labour disputes.

The information was first reported by Le Journal de Québec and was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source not authorized to speak publicly.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The new labour law was supposed to take effect on Nov. 30, but the bill expected Wednesday would accelerate its implementation.

The law gives the labour minister the power to end a dispute that is deemed harmful to the public, and expands the services that must be maintained during a strike.

A union representing the Montreal transit agency’s 2,400 maintenance workers began a strike on the evening of Oct. 31, which is limiting bus and subway service in the city to peak hours and late evenings until Nov. 28

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pressure mounts as another STM transit strike looms'
Pressure mounts as another STM transit strike looms
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices