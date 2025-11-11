‘Fast, agile’ wild turkeys flocking on Ontario roadway prompts safety warning

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in St. Catharines, Ont., are warning motorists to use caution when near highways as groups of wild turkeys are flocking to the roads.

The Humane Society of Greater Niagara (HSGN) and City of St. Catharines said in a Nov. 7 notice authorities have received several reports of wild turkeys in the vicinity of Martindale Road and Highway 406.

“Humane Society Animal Services Officers have responded to numerous calls over the past two weeks to assist in safely redirecting the turkeys away from high-traffic areas,” said Cindy Dunne, executive director with HSGN.

“However, even when response times are under five minutes, the birds are often ‘gone about their business’ by the time Officers arrive, a reminder that wild turkeys are fast, agile, and, yes, they can fly.”

Wild turkeys are naturally wary but can become accustomed to people in urban and suburban areas, officials said.

They travel in flocks, particularly in the fall, and often forage along open fields, grassy roadsides and wooded edges where seeds and insects are plentiful. It’s also not uncommon for turkeys to wander through residential areas in search of food or safe roosting spots.

Capturing them safely is also a challenge, said Travis Chorney, a senior animal services officer, in the release.

“Even if relocation were permitted, turkeys often return to their original territory,” he said.

“Our role is to help guide them away from danger when possible and remind the community that we share our spaces with many species. Coexistence means allowing wildlife to go about their business while keeping a safe distance.”

Authorities are reminding residents that trapping, relocation, or harm of wildlife is strictly regulated under provincial law. Residents should not attempt to feed, chase, or approach wild turkeys.

Drivers travelling along along Martindale Road and the surrounding area are asked to report immediate road hazards involving animals to the authorities.