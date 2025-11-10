SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share

The Curator

Don’t wait for Black Friday — Shop these deals in advance

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted November 10, 2025 10:32 am
1 min read
Read on to get a head start on the savings. View image in full screen
Read on to get a head start on the savings.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada’s Early Black Friday Sale will kickoff November 20, featuring deals on a wide range of items—from electronics and home essentials to toys and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to grab holiday gifts and score amazing discounts before they disappear! Sign up for Prime to get free shipping on orders over $25, plus get access to Prime video. Read on to shop early deals to get a head start on the savings.

Beauty & wellness

Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer
The Dyson Supersonic Origin features intelligent heat control to protect hair’s natural shine and powerful airflow for fast, precise drying. Lightweight and makes styling easy while reducing heat damage and frizz.
$399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)
Naturium Vitamin C Complex Face Serum
The Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum brightens and hydrates skin with a potent blend of Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamin E to visibly improve texture and radiance. Vegan, fragrance-free, and dermatologist-tested, it’s a powerful yet gentle formula designed to smooth fine lines and boost glow for most skin types.
$27.19 on Amazon (was $36.88)

 

Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush
The Oral-B iO6 in Opal Grey delivers a deep, dentist-level clean with smart technology that helps you brush better every day. Sleek, intelligent, and travel-ready.
$149.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

 

Home & Kitchen

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Meet your new cleaning sidekick: this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop sucks up dust and debris while mopping your floors evenly—perfect for everything from tile to hardwood. With smart app and voice controls, four cleaning modes, and clever obstacle avoidance, it handles the hard work so you can sit back and relax.
$159.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
If you’ve been lusting after this must-have appliance, now’s the time to bite the bullet. The KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Almond Cream makes baking easy, letting you mix up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch with its roomy stainless steel bowl. With a handy tilt-head, 10 speeds, and tons of attachments, you can whip, knead, and create everything from pasta to ice cream right in your kitchen.
$379.99 on Amazon (was $474.98)

 

Ninja BL481C Nutri-Ninja Auto-iQ Technology Blender
This Ninja treat is completely worth it. Its powerful blades crush fruits, veggies, and ice into silky smooth juices, smoothies, or purees in seconds, and with three convenient Nutri Ninja cups and sip-and-seal lids, you can take your favourite drinks anywhere.
$84.99 on Amazon (was $139.98)

Tech

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select
Stream your favourite shows in stunning 4K Ultra HD with HDR10+ and enjoy all your go-to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in one spot. With Alexa built right in, you can just ask to find shows, play games, or even control your smart home—making your TV smarter and streaming easier than ever.
$34.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
LG 65-Inch B4 OLED 4K Smart TV
The LG 65″ B4 OLED 4K Smart TV packs some seriously impressive features. Its self-lit OLED pixels deliver stunning colour and contrast, while the α8 AI Processor 4K automatically fine-tunes everything for the best picture possible.
$1399.99 on Amazon (was $1697.99)

 

Kids & family

BlueWood Pikler Triangle Set
The BlueWood Pikler Triangle 7-in-1 set is a versatile climbing toy that grows with your toddler, offering a triangle ladder, slide, and arch ladder for at least seven different play configurations. Made from sturdy, FSC-certified natural wood, it’s safe, foldable for easy storage, and perfect for encouraging active, imaginative play indoors.
$139.99 on Amazon (was $179.99)

 

Monster Mini Karaoke Machine
The Monster Mini Karaoke Machine is a portable, fun-packed speaker with two wireless microphones, 8 colorful LED lights, and 5 magical sound effects that make every singing session a party. With Bluetooth 5.4, 7-hour battery life, and multi-device compatibility, it’s perfect for kids and adults to sing, play, and have fun anywhere.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

Pampers Baby Wipes
Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes are gentle, fragrance-free, and perfect for keeping your little one’s skin healthy and happy. With 12 pop-top packs totaling 1,008 wipes, they’re hypoallergenic, water-based, and ready to handle all those everyday messes.
$23.97 on Amazon (was $32.99)
More from The Curator
