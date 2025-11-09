See more sharing options

Recipe

Travel Fruit Cake

Fruit Soaker:

215g Dried Pineapple

125g Raisins

125g Golden Raisins

120g Chopped Dates

120g Candied Citrus Peels

170g Glaced Cherries

65g Candied Ginger

130g Dried Apricot

170g Grand Marnier

**Allow to soak for 3 days

75g Chopped Walnuts

75g Chopped Pecans

75g Chopped Almonds

**Add in nuts and set aside.

For the Cake:

365g All Purpose Flour

3g Salt

1t. Cinnamon

¼ t. All Spice

¼ t. Nutmeg

3g Baking Powder

12 g Cocoa Powder

**Sift together then set aside.

225g Butter

425g Brown Sugar

85g Golden Syrup

**Cream together until light and fluffy

4 Eggs

113g Apple Cider

**Add in eggs one at a time.

Then continue mixing until well combined. Alternatively, add the dry ingredients to the apple cider.

Add in glazed fruit mix and transfer to a baking pan and bake at 325°F for 20 – 25 minutes (for mini loaves).

Brush with Grand Marnier while still hot.

Cake is best served after 3 days.