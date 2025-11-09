SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Travel fruit cake

By Martha Ebro, Pastry Chef, The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver Special to Global News
Posted November 9, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: A festive tradition made at home'
Cooking Together: A festive tradition made at home
It's a labour of love and good eats. A festive season tradition you can make at home. Martha Ebro Pastry Chef from The Westin Bayshore joins Jennifer Palma to show us how to make travel fruit cake.
Recipe
Travel Fruit Cake

Fruit Soaker:

215g Dried Pineapple
125g Raisins
125g Golden Raisins
120g Chopped Dates
120g Candied Citrus Peels
170g Glaced Cherries
65g Candied Ginger
130g Dried Apricot
170g Grand Marnier

**Allow to soak for 3 days

75g Chopped Walnuts
75g Chopped Pecans
75g Chopped Almonds
**Add in nuts and set aside.

For the Cake:

365g All Purpose Flour
3g Salt
1t. Cinnamon
¼ t. All Spice
¼ t. Nutmeg
3g Baking Powder
12 g Cocoa Powder

**Sift together then set aside.

225g Butter
425g Brown Sugar
85g Golden Syrup

**Cream together until light and fluffy
4 Eggs
113g Apple Cider

**Add in eggs one at a time.

Then continue mixing until well combined. Alternatively, add the dry ingredients to the apple cider.

Add in glazed fruit mix and transfer to a baking pan and bake at 325°F for 20 – 25 minutes (for mini loaves).

Brush with Grand Marnier while still hot.

Cake is best served after 3 days.

