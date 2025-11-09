Recipe
Travel Fruit Cake
Fruit Soaker:
215g Dried Pineapple
125g Raisins
125g Golden Raisins
120g Chopped Dates
120g Candied Citrus Peels
170g Glaced Cherries
65g Candied Ginger
130g Dried Apricot
170g Grand Marnier
**Allow to soak for 3 days
75g Chopped Walnuts
75g Chopped Pecans
75g Chopped Almonds
**Add in nuts and set aside.
For the Cake:
365g All Purpose Flour
3g Salt
1t. Cinnamon
¼ t. All Spice
¼ t. Nutmeg
3g Baking Powder
12 g Cocoa Powder
**Sift together then set aside.
225g Butter
425g Brown Sugar
85g Golden Syrup
**Cream together until light and fluffy
4 Eggs
113g Apple Cider
**Add in eggs one at a time.
Then continue mixing until well combined. Alternatively, add the dry ingredients to the apple cider.
Add in glazed fruit mix and transfer to a baking pan and bake at 325°F for 20 – 25 minutes (for mini loaves).
Brush with Grand Marnier while still hot.
Cake is best served after 3 days.
