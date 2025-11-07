Health Canada warns of serious health risks after raid of Kelowna wellness clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has issued a public advisory warning the public not to buy prescription medication unless it’s sold from a licensed pharmacy.

The advisory comes in the wake of a Health Canada raid at Ezra Healing in Kelowna, B.C.

It states that using the unauthorized drugs may come with serious health risks.

“Health Canada had no right to come in and destroy something that is bringing hope and healing to people,” said Ezra Healing owner Svetlana Rilkoff. “Health Canada has not done their homework. They have not done their research.”

On Oct. 30, Health Canada seized a range of unauthorized health products, including Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug.

Rilkoff claims the anti-parasitic drug helps cure cancer and Covid-19 injuries.

“They want to take away all my Ivermectin that heals cancer and vaccine injury,” Rilkoff said in a video she captured and later posted as Health Canada officials are seen seizing the product in the background.

Rilkoff, a former nurse who says she was terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, claims about $200,000 in products were seized.

Health Canada stated the products are labelled to contain prescription, controlled or other drug ingredients urging the public to “immediately stop using any products obtained from Ezra Healing.”

The advisory goes on to say, “Consult a licensed health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.”

Rilkoff has been selling the health products online for several years and also out of her Kelowna clinic for the past few months, admitting she does not have a license to sell the prescription drugs.

“Health Canada raided us because we don’t have a drug licence number,” she said.

When asked why she thought she could break the law, Rilkoff pointed to what she believes is a government conspiracy.

“So is a genocide. A genocide is breaking the law,” Rilkoff said. “Health Canada needs to be held accountable for all the injuries and deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Health Canada has posted a list of the unauthorized prescription and controlled drugs seized from Ezra Healing on its website.

There is no word on whether criminal charges will be pursued.