Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health Canada warns of serious health risks after raid of Kelowna wellness clinic

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 11:40 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Canada warning follows Kelowna raid'
Health Canada warning follows Kelowna raid
Health Canada is warning people not to use any products purchased from Ezra Healing after the wellness centre was recently raided. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has issued a public advisory warning the public not to buy prescription medication unless it’s sold from a licensed pharmacy.

The advisory comes in the wake of a Health Canada raid at Ezra Healing in Kelowna, B.C.

It states that using the unauthorized drugs may come with serious health risks.

“Health Canada had no right to come in and destroy something that is bringing hope and healing to people,” said Ezra Healing owner Svetlana Rilkoff.  “Health Canada has not done their homework. They have not done their research.”

On Oct. 30, Health Canada seized a range of unauthorized health products, including Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug.

Rilkoff claims the anti-parasitic drug helps cure cancer and Covid-19 injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“They want to take away all my Ivermectin that heals cancer and vaccine injury,”  Rilkoff said in a video she captured and later posted as Health Canada officials are seen seizing the product in the background.

Rilkoff, a former nurse who says she was terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, claims about $200,000 in products were seized.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Health Canada stated the products are labelled to contain prescription, controlled or other drug ingredients urging the public to “immediately stop using any products obtained from Ezra Healing.”

The advisory goes on to say, “Consult a licensed health care professional if you have used these products and have health concerns. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs. Only buy prescription drugs from licensed pharmacies.”

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Painkiller shortage expected to continue in Canada'
Health Matters: Painkiller shortage expected to continue in Canada

Rilkoff has been selling the health products online for several years and also out of her Kelowna clinic for the past few months, admitting she does not have a license to sell the prescription drugs.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Health Canada raided us because we don’t have a drug licence number,” she said.

When asked why she thought she could break the law, Rilkoff pointed to what she believes is a government conspiracy.

“So is a genocide. A genocide is breaking the law,” Rilkoff said. “Health Canada needs to be held accountable for all the injuries and deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Health Canada has posted a list of the unauthorized prescription and controlled drugs seized from Ezra Healing on its website.

There is no word on whether criminal charges will be pursued.

Click to play video: 'Preparing for flu season'
Preparing for flu season

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices