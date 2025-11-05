Driver gets fine, driving ban in crash that killed TRU athlete, injured 2 others

Send this page to someone via email

The man who pleaded guilty in a 2023 crash that killed a student athlete and left two others with devastating injuries has been issued a fine and a driving ban.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, which is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He told police he fell asleep behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram pickup that plowed into a Volkswagen Jetta carrying three members of the Thompson Rivers University volleyball team.

Owyn McInnis was killed, while Riley Brinnen suffered an incomplete spinal cord injury.

Owen Waterhouse suffered a severe brain injury.

Last December, Chris and Karri Brinnen launched a letter-writing campaign hoping to get justice for their son and two of his friends, after learning criminal charges would not be laid in the multi-vehicle crash.

They were previously informed that Abbinett would not be charged criminally and instead would be ticketed for driving without due care and attention under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

On Wednesday, Abbinett was sentenced to a 15-month driving ban and fined $1,800.