Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver gets fine, driving ban in crash that killed TRU athlete, injured 2 others

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Driver given driving ban and fine for deadly Kamloops crash'
Driver given driving ban and fine for deadly Kamloops crash
The man who killed a Kamloops student athlete and left two others with life-changing injuries has been given a 15-month driving ban and a fine after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The man who pleaded guilty in a 2023 crash that killed a student athlete and left two others with devastating injuries has been issued a fine and a driving ban.

Colval Shaquille Abbinett, 29, previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, which is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He told police he fell asleep behind the wheel of the Dodge Ram pickup that plowed into a Volkswagen Jetta carrying three members of the Thompson Rivers University volleyball team.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Owyn McInnis was killed, while Riley Brinnen suffered an incomplete spinal cord injury.

Owen Waterhouse suffered a severe brain injury.

Click to play video: 'Families of Kamloops crash victims to meet with B.C.’s deputy attorney general'
Families of Kamloops crash victims to meet with B.C.’s deputy attorney general
Trending Now

Last December, Chris and Karri Brinnen launched a letter-writing campaign hoping to get justice for their son and two of his friends, after learning criminal charges would not be laid in the multi-vehicle crash.

Story continues below advertisement

They were previously informed that Abbinett would not be charged criminally and instead would be ticketed for driving without due care and attention under B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

On Wednesday, Abbinett was sentenced to a 15-month driving ban and fined $1,800.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices