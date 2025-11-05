Rain and snow expected overnight in Edmonton ahead of Thursday commute

Send this page to someone via email

After a mild, long fall and snowless Halloween, Edmonton residents should brace themselves for what could be a dicey commute on Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says Wednesday would be a good time to get your winter tires on and finish yard work if you haven’t already, because precipitation is coming overnight.

“It is not the first snow seen in Alberta for the season; but there is a potential for hazardous conditions across a large portion of the province,” said Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington.

Wednesday morning saw mixed precipitation in parts of southern Alberta, Darlington said, and now a fast-moving and fast-developing system will arrive over the Edmonton area on Wednesday evening as the temperature hovers around freezing — a recipe for poor road conditions.

“Temperatures are forecasted to remain around zero. This will lead to a mix of rain, snow and potentially freezing rain,” Darlington said.

Around five centimeters of wet snow mixed with rain is expected and there will likely be some melting on contact with surfaces like roads.

“Accumulation amounts are varied as the precipitation is expected to arrive in multiple states.”

It will also be windy Wednesday evening. Environment Canada forecasts southeast winds of 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before lightening up overnight.

The initial wave of rain and snow is likely to ease up through the day on Thursday, however a secondary system moving through the province overnight into Friday morning will bring more light snow to Edmonton and other regions.

“This may add a few more centimeters to the initial amount on Thursday, though with the increasing temperatures into the start of next week, any snow received is not expected to last long,” Darlington said.

“With temperatures for Thursday and Friday hovering around zero, everyone should be cautious when travelling; roads, sidewalks and other surfaces may become slippery.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "With temperatures for Thursday and Friday hovering around zero, everyone should be cautious when travelling; roads, sidewalks and other surfaces may become slippery."

Temperatures are set to increase towards the mid-single digits by the end of the weekend.

For up-to-date information on the freezing rain warnings, head to Environment Canada’s website.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found by following 511 Alberta.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.