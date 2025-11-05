Menu

Crime

Devon man wanted for sex offences against minors

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 5, 2025 5:16 pm
1 min read
Darryl Labrecque, 48, of Devon, Alta. View image in full screen
Darryl Labrecque, 48, of Devon, Alta. Alberta RCMP
A man from a town southwest of Edmonton is wanted by RCMP for alleged sexual offences involving a minor.

RCMP in Devon received a report of offences against a minor on Oct. 10.

As a result of the investigation, Darryl Labrecque, 48, of Devon, is charged with two counts each of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16 and breaching his release conditions.

Sexual interference charges are laid when police believe a suspect has touched a person who is under the age of consent — in Canada that’s under 16 years old — for a sexual purpose.

On Wednesday, RCMP said they have obtained an arrest warrant for Labrecque and believe he is actively avoiding being caught.

Police said Labrecque is five feet six inches tall, 123 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Devon RCMP at 780-987-3414 or submit anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

