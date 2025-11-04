Murder trial underway for man accused of killing RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien

The murder trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien two years ago.
Officers were executing a search warrant on a Coquitlam condo on Sept. 22, 2023, when O’Brien, who was in full uniform, was the first to enter the suite.
He was shot with an AR-15 style rifle and a second officer was shot in the arm.
Nicholas Bellemare is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm.
On the first day of the trial, Monday, the Crown said the case would revolve around whether Bellemare knew O’Brien was a police officer, whether he intended to murder the constable and whether he was acting in self-defence.
