Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder trial underway for man accused of killing RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien

By Amy Judd & Grace Ke Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 3:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nicholas Bellemare trial begins'
Nicholas Bellemare trial begins
The first-degree murder trial began for a man accused of shooting and killing RCMP Const. Rick O'Brien during a 2023 raid. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The murder trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien two years ago.

Officers were executing a search warrant on a Coquitlam condo on Sept. 22, 2023, when O’Brien, who was in full uniform, was the first to enter the suite.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was shot with an AR-15 style rifle and a second officer was shot in the arm.

Nicholas Bellemare is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Trending Now

On the first day of the trial, Monday, the Crown said the case would revolve around whether Bellemare knew O’Brien was a police officer, whether he intended to murder the constable and whether he was acting in self-defence.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices