Murder trial underway for man accused of killing RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien

Send this page to someone via email

The murder trial is underway for the man accused of shooting and killing RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien two years ago.

Officers were executing a search warrant on a Coquitlam condo on Sept. 22, 2023, when O’Brien, who was in full uniform, was the first to enter the suite.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was shot with an AR-15 style rifle and a second officer was shot in the arm.

Nicholas Bellemare is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and reckless discharge of a firearm.

On the first day of the trial, Monday, the Crown said the case would revolve around whether Bellemare knew O’Brien was a police officer, whether he intended to murder the constable and whether he was acting in self-defence.