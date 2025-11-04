Quebec mayoral candidate wins race by 1 vote, incumbent seeking recount

Send this page to someone via email

A mayoral candidate for a city outside Montreal has unseated the incumbent by one vote, updated official vote counts show.

David Tordjman is now the mayor-elect of Côte-St-Luc, defeating Mitchell Brownstein with 4,196 votes to 4,195. The updated figures published Monday on Elections Quebec’s website came hours after polls showed Brownstein had a 50-vote win.

Lawrence Bergman, Brownstein’s campaign chair, told Global News in a statement they will seek a recount.

“Last night the unofficial results of the 2025 election for Mayor of Côte Saint-Luc indicated that Mitchell Brownstein was ahead by 50 ballots,” Bergman said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Today’s revised figures, show Mitchell losing 38 votes and his opponent gaining 13 which does not match our figures, resulting in Mr. Brownstein being one vote behind his opponent. As such we will be asking for a recount and will not have any further statement until our request for recount is heard.”

Story continues below advertisement

The turnout rate for the mayoral race was 36.9 per cent, Elections Quebec’s website shows. The number of registered voters was 23,359, and 8,391 votes were considered valid; 229 votes were rejected.

Tordjman, who lost the Côte-St-Luc mayoral bid in 2021, did not immediately return Global News’ comment request.

The tight mayoral race in Côte-St-Luc is not an outlier in the 2025 municipal elections.

In Lachine, which is just south of Côte-St-Luc, incumbent Maja Vodanovic also lost to Julie-Pascale Provost by a single vote, Elections Montreal data shows.

Elections Montreal told Global News in a statement recounts are not guaranteed as they must be requested and accepted by a judge.

Jeremy Levi, mayor incumbent in Hampstead, held onto his seat by just 26 votes as well.