Jonathan Bailey crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

Jonathan Bailey has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine for 2025.

The magazine’s pick was announced Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bailey takes the mantle from The Office and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski, who was the 2024 selection.

The Wicked: For Good actor is the first openly gay man to be named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive in the title’s 40-year history.

Bailey had audiences swooning as Prince Fiyero in his 2024 big-screen debut in Wicked, the popular movie musical whose second half arrives in theatres Nov. 21.

He dripped with charm as Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix’s Bridgerton, and earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the Showtime series Fellow Travelers. Most recently, he starred in Jurassic World Rebirth, which came out in July.

The 37-year-old British actor said it was a “huge” honour to be given the title of Sexiest Man Alive.

“Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” Bailey told the magazine.

“It’s a big deal because it’s the 40th anniversary of Sexiest Man Alive. Where were you when you got the call for this?” Fallon asked Bailey.

Bailey said he first heard about the title at the beginning of 2025 while appearing in a production of Shakespeare’s Richard II.

“The only thing madder than doing Richard II was to be invited into this,” he said. “And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in, bestowed this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”

When asked if he thinks people are going to treat him differently after being named Sexiest Man Alive, Bailey laughed and said, “I f—ing hope so.”

Bailey, the cover story in People’s edition coming out Friday, had to stay tight-lipped about the news. But he admitted to the magazine that he couldn’t keep it a complete secret — he shared the news with his dog, Benson, who will also be featured in the magazine.

When asked who will give him the most grief when they find out about his new title, Bailey said a lot of his friends.

“They will be furious that I haven’t told them and then they’ll just squeal with delight. And also they’ve seen me grow up, you know like the magic behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man is that there are other truths that they know and they’ve witnessed,” Bailey told People.

Bailey’s Wicked castmates, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum, all took to Instagram to celebrate his new title in a video.

“Congratulations to our boy Jonathan Bailey,” director Jon M. Chu said.

“He’s the sexiest man alive not only on this planet but in the solar system and the universe and any multiverse,” Goldblum said while showing off his T-shirt featuring a photo of Bailey.

“You’re the kindest and most brilliant and beautiful inside as well,” Grande said.

The first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson in 1985. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, Pierce Brosnan and Patrick Dempsey.

— With files from The Associated Press