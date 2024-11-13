Menu

Entertainment

John Krasinski named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 13, 2024 9:39 am
2 min read
John Krasinski attends Paramount Pictures' 'A Quiet Place Part II' world premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 8, 2020 in New York City. View image in full screen
John Krasinski attends Paramount Pictures' 'A Quiet Place Part II' world premiere at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 8, 2020 in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Let the office debates begin — John Krasinski is People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024.

The magazine announced the actor-writer-director as its pick Tuesday night during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Krasinski starred in The Office before launching the Quiet Place franchise and leading the action series Jack Ryan. He joked in an interview with the magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow actor Emily Blunt, makes good on a promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their home.

He takes the mantle from last year’s honouree, Patrick Dempsey.

IF: John Krasinski and Cailey Fleming on working alongside Ryan Reynolds

Krasinski, 45, told People that his immediate reaction to the honour was “just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts.” He added that he thought he might be getting pranked.

He burst to fame playing the floppy-haired, lanky Jim on the U.S. version of the mockumentary The Office, and transitioned into the clean-cut, muscular action star on Amazon’s Jack Ryan, playing the Tom Clancy character previously portrayed by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford and Ben Affleck on the big screen. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in A Quiet Place, which has grown into a three-film franchise, and created the short-lived but immensely popular pandemic-era webseries Some Good News.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this year, he debuted his sixth directorial effort, IF, a film about imaginary friends that also featured Blunt.

The couple have two daughters together.

Krasinski told People in the issue that’s on newsstands on Friday that the honour is likely to result in more than just jokes at home.

“I think it’s going to make me do more household chores,” he quipped.

Now in its 40th year, the first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, John F. Kennedy Jr., David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd and Pierce Brosnan.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

