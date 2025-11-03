Maple Leafs roar back to stun Penguins 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Bobby McMann scored the winner as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a three-goal deficit in the third period to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Monday.

William Nylander added two goals and an assist for Toronto (7-5-1), while Auston Matthews scored and set up another. Anthony Stolarz kept his team in the game during an ugly opening 40 minutes before finishing with 34 saves. Morgan Rielly had two assists.

Ben Kindel, with two, and Erik Karlsson replied for Pittsburgh (8-4-2), which got 16 stops from Tristan Jarry.

The Penguins built a 3-0 lead through two periods before the Leafs exploded for three goals in three minutes 24 seconds early in the third.

Matthews got things going on a breakaway. Nylander, who missed three of the Leafs’ last four games, added two more, including on a one-timer to knot the score.

McMann then gave Toronto its first lead with just over six minutes to go in regulation after Nick Robertson took the puck hard to the net.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: Shutdown defenceman Chris Tanev is back in Toronto after being stretchered off in Saturday’s 5-2 road victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Head coach Craig Berube said the veteran blueliner “is in a good spot” following an overnight hospital stay.

Penguins: Karlsson has 47 career points (12 goals, 35 assists) against the Leafs — his highest total against any opponent.

KEY MOMENT

Matthews moved in on a breakaway and buried a shot five-hole on Jarry at 3:31 of the third to get Toronto going after Sidney Crosby lost his man in coverage.

KEY STAT

Crosby became the first 1,700-point scorer to play a game in Toronto since Pittsburgh great Jaromir Jagr on March 28, 2017, with the Florida Panthers.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Leafs: Host the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2025.