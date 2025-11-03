Alleged B.C. drug trafficker appears in court

See more sharing options

A man charged in connection with a large drug bust after a multi-year investigation by the province’s anti-gang police unit made a court appearance on Monday.

Ashnil Bobby Singh, 31, was arrested in October 2024, along with Lenny Mauricio Umanzor.

Singh appeared briefly in court but would not comment on the case.

His criminal history in B.C. includes convictions for uttering threats, possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving and breach of probation.

The two men face several charges, including trafficking and possession of fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) says it seized more than three kilograms of fentanyl, along with cocaine and meth, cutting agents and packaging materials and $3,000 in cash from two homes in the Lower Mainland.

“This investigation underscores CFSEU-BC’s unwavering commitment to protecting British Columbians from the lethal impacts of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs,” Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer with CFSEU-BC, said in a statement on Oct. 24.

“Through close collaboration with our policing partners, CFSEU-BC continues to dismantle networks responsible for trafficking toxic substances that fuel overdoses, violence, and organized crime in our communities.”