Canada

Thief breaks into specialty Kelowna footwear store, steals orthopedic shoes

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted November 4, 2025 11:01 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna shoe store theft caught on video'
Kelowna shoe store theft caught on video
WATCH: RCMP are investigating after several pairs of specialized footwear were taken from an orthopedic shoe store. The owner is sharing surveillance video of the incident. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.
A security camera captured an unusual theft on Sunday morning in Kelowna.

It was just after 4 a.m. when a suspect broke into the Erhard’s Orthopedics store at the Sutherland Plaza.

Once inside, the video shows the culprit approaching a specific shelf and taking four boxed pairs of men’s orthopedic shoes before leaving the premises.

“This fellow knew exactly what he wanted to do and what he was looking for,” said Erhard Marenbach. “This is a little bit scary. That means he must have been either himself in the business before, or he was sent by somebody.”

Marenbach said the four SAS branded shoes are valued at more than $1,300.

“There is an investigation. It is on-going at this time,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

The longtime business operator said he also has to replace a number of shoes that may have caught shards of flying glass during the break-in.

“We cannot clear, clean it out completely, and I’m not taking the chance that anybody gets injured in any kind of footwear,” Marenbach said.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna property crime increases'
Kelowna property crime increases

While this kind of theft may not seem typical, for neighbouring businesses, it’s not shocking.

“Not surprised, not at all,” said Jackson Grzegorzewski, service manager at Teltronics Service Centre.

The electronic repair shop still has a cracked glass door from an attempted break-in last month.

“I’ve completely lost faith in the city to be able to do anything about this,” Grzegorzewski said.

Last year, thieves did manage to break into the shop, stealing packages containing parts.

“We had video and everything of it, but nothing ever came of it,” Grzegorzewski said. “Police came, checked it out. I gave them the video, of course nothing happened.”

The orthopedic shoe store theft comes two weeks after another heist involving specialty items.

On Oct. 18, surveillance cameras captured two suspects smashing the door at Visionology Optometry in Guisachan Village.

The suspects stole $20,000 in merchandise in under a minute.

No arrests have been made in connection with the optometry clinic incident.

“I’m wondering where these kinds of criminals, where they have a market for such specialized items,” Marenbach said.

Marenbach is asking anyone who may know anything to call police or be on the lookout for someone trying to possibly sell brand new orthopedic shoes.

Click to play video: 'Break-ins plague downtown Kelowna businesses'
Break-ins plague downtown Kelowna businesses
