Thief breaks into specialty Kelowna footwear store, steals orthopedic shoes

Send this page to someone via email

A security camera captured an unusual theft on Sunday morning in Kelowna.

It was just after 4 a.m. when a suspect broke into the Erhard’s Orthopedics store at the Sutherland Plaza.

Once inside, the video shows the culprit approaching a specific shelf and taking four boxed pairs of men’s orthopedic shoes before leaving the premises.

“This fellow knew exactly what he wanted to do and what he was looking for,” said Erhard Marenbach. “This is a little bit scary. That means he must have been either himself in the business before, or he was sent by somebody.”

Marenbach said the four SAS branded shoes are valued at more than $1,300.

“There is an investigation. It is on-going at this time,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

Story continues below advertisement

The longtime business operator said he also has to replace a number of shoes that may have caught shards of flying glass during the break-in.

“We cannot clear, clean it out completely, and I’m not taking the chance that anybody gets injured in any kind of footwear,” Marenbach said.

2:11 Kelowna property crime increases

While this kind of theft may not seem typical, for neighbouring businesses, it’s not shocking.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Not surprised, not at all,” said Jackson Grzegorzewski, service manager at Teltronics Service Centre.

The electronic repair shop still has a cracked glass door from an attempted break-in last month.

“I’ve completely lost faith in the city to be able to do anything about this,” Grzegorzewski said.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, thieves did manage to break into the shop, stealing packages containing parts.

“We had video and everything of it, but nothing ever came of it,” Grzegorzewski said. “Police came, checked it out. I gave them the video, of course nothing happened.”

The orthopedic shoe store theft comes two weeks after another heist involving specialty items.

On Oct. 18, surveillance cameras captured two suspects smashing the door at Visionology Optometry in Guisachan Village.

The suspects stole $20,000 in merchandise in under a minute.

No arrests have been made in connection with the optometry clinic incident.

“I’m wondering where these kinds of criminals, where they have a market for such specialized items,” Marenbach said.

Marenbach is asking anyone who may know anything to call police or be on the lookout for someone trying to possibly sell brand new orthopedic shoes.