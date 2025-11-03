Halifax housing crunch: How charities are supporting homeless as winter nears

Send this page to someone via email

As the days get shorter, the nights are also getting cooler — a sure sign that winter is on the way, which poses many risks for unhoused Maritimers.

Souls Harbour Rescue Mission’s CEO, Michelle Porter, says while they’re trying to expand, they’re up against growing demand for their services.

“We’re very thankful that we have been able to have a men’s shelter, and we are expanding the beds there but I think everyone is in the same boat where we’re just looking for space for those that are unhoused,” she said.

The charity recently opened its ninth drop-in centre in Dartmouth last week, but Porter admits there’s room to grow.

“One of the things that Souls Harbour and other charities can do well is we’re scrappy. We’re used to working on a shoestring. We’re used to getting things together rather quickly,” she said.

Meanwhile, United Way Maritimes has three housing developments in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick that are either in operation or underway.

That includes a tiny home village in Lower Sackville, N.S., where demand has been high.

“We have certainly heard from a lot of people saying, ‘This is a great option, I really wish I could have something like this,'” said Sarah White, spokesperson for United Way Maritimes.

“We really appreciate that there have been new housing offerings coming online in the past couple of years, which is really great. We just need more.”

The Nova Scotia government says it continues to work with service providers to see what’s possible, adding that the province can increase its shelter capacity by 88 beds during extreme weather.

“We do have space and capacity in the system right now for individuals to come into a shelter bed, a supportive housing unit, or a transitional shelter unit. I think that’s a really critical message to share with people,” said Jamie Smith, executive director of supportive housing and homelessness with Nova Scotia’s Department of Opportunities and Social Development.

As for Porter, her biggest message is “Don’t be afraid to reach out for help.”

“One of the things Nova Scotians are really good at is taking care of their neighbours,” she said.