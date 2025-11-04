Canadians to face ‘no issue’ in finding a Christmas tree this year, growers say

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians planning to pick up their Christmas trees in the coming weeks should be able to find one that’s right for them, but growers are asking people to be open to the variety available.

The advice comes even after a drier than normal summer, but from coast to coast, the Canadian Christmas Trees Association says the weather won’t have a big impact.

“Christmas tree farmers are very confident that the trees that are going to harvest certainly have the growth that they need,” said Shirley Brennan, executive director of both the association, and the Christmas Tree Farmers of Ontario.

Drought still had some impact, depending on the farmer.

Jason Keddy, the president of the Lunenburg County Christmas Tree Producers Association in Nova Scotia, told Global News while his trees turned out “fine,” other farmers weren’t so lucky.

“Our crop is definitely not down for us, but then … I got one grower I heard lost an entire lot down in New Germany because it was a lot of black shale, so it did not take the drought that well,” Keddy said. “In northeastern (Nova Scotia), I believe they fared out better because they seem to get a little bit more rain than we did in the South Shore.”

The drought in the Maritimes did help in one area: root rot.

Earlier this summer, the Christmas Trees Atlantic Association told Global News there was concern that the disease could set back some farmers.

Keddy told Global News he was aware of some growers dealing with it, but he found it wasn’t “predominant” this summer as it needs the flow of water through the soil and with the drought, such spread was minimized.

Keddy, who grows balsam fir at his farm in New Ross, N.S., added while people should take some farmers’ difficulties into account when searching for their tree, they shouldn’t face too much issue.

“You’re going to see no issue for Nova Scotians being able to get a tree at a retail lot this year, or even at a choose or cut,” Keddy said.

With cost of living still a concern for Canadians, tree farmers say given this year’s crop there’s a good variety of product to choose from that doesn’t break the bank.

For Ryan Murphy, who owns Murphy’s Tree Farm in Maple Ridge, B.C., prices can range from $65 to $165 though he added it depends on the farmer and where you’re buying.

“There are costs to growing a Christmas tree as there is costs to import Christmas trees,” said Murphy. “I think things have levelled off a bit, but I think the thing to keep in mind is if you get a taller tree, generally those are worth a little bit more, and people have to base their budgets around what they like. If they like a Cadillac, it might not necessarily mean that they can purchase a Cadillac.”

With many starting to get into the Christmas spirit and music playing on the radio, some may be considering heading out to pick up their tree, but Murphy advised people wait until closer to the end of November.

“In most cases, you want to start seriously considering at the end of November, that is a good time and that’s a good selection, it’s as good a selection as you’re going to find,” Murphy said.

Once you’ve got your tree, it’s also important to keep them healthy.

The B.C. Christmas Tree Association notes people should ensure the tree is placed in a stand large enough to hold a few litres of water and to check it daily.

Murphy says to keep the tree hydrated while you have it and to keep it away from heat vents and registers to avoid it from drying out, but the best thing to do is to talk with your local farmer about best practices to keep the tree healthy while in your home.