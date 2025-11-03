Man charged after Saskatchewan woman killed by stray bullets on Highway 39

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say they have made an arrest after a woman was struck and killed by stray bullets while in the passenger seat of an SUV on Highway 39 near Weyburn.

Police said the incident happened Sept. 12, at around 8 p.m., when 44-year-old Tanya Myers was a passenger in one of two vehicles that were struck by gunfire.

RCMP said at the time that two women were in a Ford Explorer on the highway driving towards Weyburn when there was a loud crack. Myers was a passenger in the SUV and died at the scene from a gunshot wound, police said.

The driver, who police said was the only other person in the vehicle, was not hurt.

A second vehicle had been reported as damaged in the same incident, police said. They also said at the time, the shooting appeared to be random.

In an update late Sunday, the RCMP said they arrested a 42-year-old man from Regina and have charged him with several offences.

He is charged with manslaughter, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there is a firearm inside.

Driver of SUV recalls night of highway shooting

Andrea Morrice says she and her friend Tanya Myers had spent an amazing day together, until what should have been a routine drive home turned tragic.

Morrice, 46, said it began with a psychic fair in Regina, where they got a card reading, received Reiki treatment and bought crystals. They also shared french fries.

While driving along Highway 39, Morrice recalled hearing a bang so loud she could feel it in her neck. She looked over at Myers, who appeared panicked. Myers leaned forward and grabbed her chest.

“It feels like I’ve been shot,” Morrice recalled Myers saying.

Morrice called 911. She was unsure if her friend had actually been shot at the time, she said.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and found Myers without a pulse.

Morrice walked around the vehicle and saw a bullet hole in the back of her SUV. She saw another in the middle passenger seat. And another through the seat Myers sat in.

Morrice described Myers as a homebody who loved her nine cats and family. She lived on a farm just outside the city with her mother. Morrice, who has fibromyalgia, said she would go to Myers for natural healing treatments for her pain. Morrice is also a hairdresser and would cut and style Myers’ hair.

She said their day in Regina was the first time they left town together.

— With files from The Canadian Press