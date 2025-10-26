Woman recalls night of highway shooting

Send this page to someone via email

WEYBURN – Andrea Morrice says she and her friend Tanya Myers had spent an amazing day together, until what should have been a routine drive home turned tragic.

Morrice, 46, said it began with a psychic fair in Regina, where they got a card reading, received Reiki treatment and bought crystals. They also shared french fries.

“It was just too good to be true,” Morrice said in an interview at her home in Weyburn, Sask.

It all changed on a mid-September night around 8 p.m., while Morrice was driving home to Weyburn on Highway 39 in her black SUV. Myers was in the passenger seat.

Morrice recalled hearing a bang so loud she could feel it in her neck.

She looked over at Myers, who appeared panicked. Myers leaned forward and grabbed her chest.

“It feels like I’ve been shot,” Morrice recalled Myers saying.

Morrice called 911. She was unsure if her friend had actually been shot at the time, she said.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and found Myers without a pulse.

When they pulled her out of Morrice’s SUV, there was a mark on her back.

“Right around her left shoulder blade, probably just the size of a dime — just a little, tiny spot of blood,” Morrice said.

Morrice got out of the SUV, thinking something was wrong with the seats. While standing on the side of the highway, she saw paramedics do chest compressions on her friend.

“I started panicking,” she said.

Morrice walked around the vehicle and saw a bullet hole in the back of her SUV. She saw another in the middle passenger seat. And another through the seat Myers sat in.

Morrice yelled at the paramedics, “I think she really was shot!”

Weyburn police and RCMP were called, and shortly after, Myers, 44, was pronounced dead.

It was pouring rain that night, Morrice recalled. She remembers sitting in a police truck, watching storm clouds and lightning, wondering if it was all real.

“I had to ask again at the police station to confirm I wasn’t daydreaming or that a miracle happened after we left the highway,” Morrice said.

“I asked, ‘Is she for sure dead?’ And the answer was, ‘Yes.'”

The shooting has left many in the city of 11,000 people with questions about what happened that night.

Police have said it occurred Sept. 12, just outside city limits near a grain elevator. The stretch of highway can often be busy, with farm machinery shops, gas stations and restaurants servicing those in the area.

Mounties say they’re investigating.

They say the shooting might have been random and have asked the public for information, including from those who might have been hunting or target shooting that day.

Jaime Wawro said she was driving behind Morrice that night. She recalled hearing two loud bangs.

She saw Morrice pull over, but continued to drive past because nothing seemed out of the ordinary, she said.

The next day, Wawro said she had a flat tire but didn’t think much of it. Later, she learned of Myers’s death and phoned RCMP.

RCMP took her vehicle, later telling her she had a bullet in her tire, she said.

“I’m hoping they can solve this,” Wawro said in an interview. “It just seems like no one knows anything.”

RCMP have said a second vehicle was damaged by a gunshot that night.

Both Morrice and Wawro say they don’t remember seeing anything suspicious on the highway.

In mid-October, crews were doing road construction in the area of the shooting. There were only a couple of farmyards and brown fields, remnants of this year’s harvest.

Morrice said she hasn’t been on the highway or driven a vehicle since. RCMP took her SUV for evidence, she added.

“The thought of getting behind the wheel right now … it definitely scares me,” she said.

“I know police are trying their best, but if there’s no evidence, what do they go off of?”

Morrice described Myers as a homebody who loved her nine cats and family. She lived on a farm just outside the city with her mother.

Morrice, who has fibromyalgia, would go to Myers for natural healing treatments for her pain. Morrice is also a hairdresser and would cut and style Myers’ hair.

She said their day in Regina was the first time they left town together.

“We never took a photo. We were just in the moment the whole day,” Morrice said.

She’s been walking her dog, taking baths and having good cries to cope, she said. She also has some of Myers’ crystals, a gift from her friend’s mom.

“I keep them in my pockets. I do feel like she’s watching over me and keeping it from being worse.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.