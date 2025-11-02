Improved Stampeders stall in CFL playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders upgraded in 2025, but again couldn’t get over the playoff hump.

The Stampeders haven’t won a post-season game since lifting the Grey Cup over their heads in 2018.

Saturday’s 33-30 loss to the B.C. Lions was Calgary’s fifth defeat in a West division semifinal since 2018.

“When you lose, it’s just a heavy clunk, and it’s over, and you don’t really know what to basically say or do except that you need to look back and you do have to acknowledge the effort and what the guys put into it,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson on Sunday.

Calgary rebounded from 5-12-1 and its worst season in two decades in 2024 to a solid 11-7 record in a tough West Division in which four teams had 10 wins or more.

On Saturday, the Stampeders tested a Lions team that had outscored them 90-47 in the regular season. Sean Whyte kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired on the clock.

Down 30-27 with 44 seconds to go, the Stampeders had a first down on B.C.’s 31-yard line.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. couldn’t connect with Tevin Jones or Dominique Rhymes on deep throws for a go-ahead touchdown, and Calgary settled for a field goal. The Lions had just under half a minute to get into winning field-goal range, which they did.

“This one stings, man, it hurts, but I’m really proud of the guys,” Adams said. “Everyone doubted us. Eleven wins, playoffs, brand new defence, my first time in the offence.

“Not how we want it to finish, but it’s a step in the right direction. (In) 2026, the Grey Cup is here. Got a lot of guys on two, three-year deals, so hopefully we can get the majority of the team back.”

Calgary had more success before Labour Day (7-3) than post (4-4) on the strength of a defence that allowed the fewest points and offensive touchdowns against, while contributing four defensive touchdowns over the first 10 games.

That helped Adams, who was acquired from the Lions in an off-season trade, adjust to a new offence.

Losing defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade to a torn Achilles in Week 14 contributed to a defensive lull, but Calgary won three straight to end the regular season and force the Lions to win their last game to host the division semifinal.

The acquisition of Adams was a factor in Calgary’s turnaround. Losing all-star receiver Reggie Begelton to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 put a large dent in the receiving corps. Begelton said Sunday he expected to be ready for training camp.

Mobile and methodical with the ability to stretch the offence downfield, the 32-year-old Adams ranked fifth among CFL starters in passing yards (4,247) and touchdown throws (21) and contributed two rushing touchdowns among his 332 yards on the ground. Adams missed one game with injury.

The quarterback was 23-for-33 in passing for 334 yards and two touchdowns in the division semifinal.

“He did his part, he helped us and he’s as advertised,” Dickenson said. “His last four games of the year were excellent, did the right things, did enough to win, gives our city kind of a guy that we can rally around, and he is a superstar.”

It was a breakout 2025 for running back Dedrick Mills, who claimed the CFL’s rushing title with 1,409 yards for 11 touchdowns, and added another 847 receiving yards.

“I’m satisfied with the rushing title, but I’m just not satisfied with the results from yesterday,” said Mills, who rushed for 111 yards Saturday and will be among Calgary’s free agents in the off-season.

Linebacker Jacob Roberts, who led the Stampeders with 93 tackles, and defensive linemen Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings, with a combined 20 sacks, were also among impending free agents.

Dickenson hopes hosting the Grey Cup in 2026, and the changes the Stampeders made after a dismal 2024 helps with recruitment.

“We did a lot of things to help our players feel like they’re important,” said the coach and GM. “That came down to just the way we changed a lot about our club here, our weight room, our food, turf was new, the way that our ownership made connections with our players.

“The majority of guys will tell you that they feel like they’re treated well in our organization. This is a team that is trending up and they want to be here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2025.