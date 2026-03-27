Granlund leads Ducks past Flames 3-2 in OT

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CALGARY – Mikael Granlund capped off his hat trick scoring on the power play with one second remaining in overtime on Thursday to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Granlund has seven goals during a four-game goal streak that has him up to 19 on the season as Anaheim (41-27-4) extended its winning streak to four games.

The Pacific Division-leading Ducks opened the night with a five-point cushion on the Edmonton Oilers and a six-point lead on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rookie Matvei Gridin and Blake Coleman scored for Calgary (30-34-8), which extended its point streak to five games (4-0-1). Gridin stretched his point streak to four games (one goal, three assists).

Ville Husso, who made 23 saves, improved to 9-7-1.

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Devin Cooley, who had 30 stops, fell to 9-10-4.

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The game got off to an inauspicious start for the Flames. First, Pavel Mintyukov’s turnover in the opening minute of the game resulted in a 3-on-0 breakaway for Calgary but Gridin, Morgan Frost and Matt Coronato over-passed it and never got a shot on goal.

Three minutes later, it appeared that Yegor Sharangovich had given Calgary the lead, but Anaheim challenged for offside and the goal was overturned. It was the fifth goal the Flames have had waved off by video review during its homestand.

Calgary eventually took the lead on Coleman’s goal 1:06 into the second period when he redirected Joel Farabee’s pass inside the post. But Granlund tied it on an unassisted goal two minutes later.

Takeaways

Ducks: Lost two defencemen to injury. Radko Gudas (lower body) left the game late in the second period and Mintyukov got hurt when he took a shot from Olli Maata high in his chest in the third.

Flames: Cooley, who entered the game with a .915 save percentage, second to Colorado’s Scott Wedgewood (.916), made several big saves in the third period as the Ducks outshot Calgary 15-8. Two of the stops were acrobatic pad saves off dangerous chances from Anaheim’s leading marksman Cutter Gauthier.

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Key moment

Trailing 2-1 with less than four minutes left in the third period, Anaheim tied it on the power play. John Carlson’s slapshot was stopped but Cooley’s rebound went right to Granlund at the side of the net and he cashed it in from a sharp angle.

Key stat

The Flames are 6-4-1 since the trade deadline when they dealt away veterans Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar.

Up next

Ducks: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Flames: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2026.