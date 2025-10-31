Edmonton families facing long health-care wait times

Send this page to someone via email

More Edmonton families are speaking out about worrying health-care wait times in Alberta, wondering what the waits will mean for their families’ care and how to improve them.

After six years of treatments, Samantha Dornbusch’s son’s cancer is now in remission.

When she saw the Global News story on Thursday about an 11-year-old boy’s chemotherapy appointments being cancelled, she was heartbroken.

Her family has been in and out of hospital since 2019, getting the treatments they need for nine-year-old Jackson.

In that time, Dornbusch says she’s noticed a significant change in care.

“There wasn’t the issue of there’s no beds, we’ve never really had that issue in the beginning, in the first three years. It’s been the last two-and-a-half years where it’s been like ‘Ok, we have no beds for you guys,'” said Dornbusch.

“They tell you: it’s life or death, you can’t miss treatment, you have to stay on schedule, you have to do this. But then they come to you and they say, ‘we can’t do treatment.'” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They tell you: it's life or death, you can't miss treatment, you have to stay on schedule, you have to do this. But then they come to you and they say, 'we can't do treatment.'"

Dornbusch isn’t the only one noticing these changes.

Friends of Medicare says in recent years, the wait times have gone up for not only cancer treatments but diagnostic testing.

“It’s stressful, it’s a horrible feeling, it’s not how our health-care system should be responding. We should be responding in timely ways that ensure people can live longer and have better lives,” said Chris Gallaway, executive director of Friends of Medicare.

The union representing health care professionals says a major factor contributing to long waits is short staffing. HSAA data shows there’s around a 17 per cent vacancy rate for radiation therapists.

Alberta Health Services addressed questions about the 11-year-old boy’s recent treatment cancellation. It said the Stollery is facing capacity issues.

On the claims of systemic problems, the province says it’s creating new cancer care initiatives and is increasing surgical procedures.

“We know more must be done across all cancer treatments. That is why we are taking action to reduce wait times, strengthen our workforce, and ensure Albertans receive timely, high-quality care,” Matt Jones , the Ministry of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, said.

