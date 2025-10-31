Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Edmonton families facing long health-care wait times

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted October 31, 2025 8:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton families facing long health care wait times'
Edmonton families facing long health care wait times
More Alberta families are coming forward with concerns over wait times across the health-care system. As Jasmine King reports, they wonder what the waits will mean for their family's care and how to improve access.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More Edmonton families are speaking out about worrying health-care wait times in Alberta, wondering what the waits will mean for their families’ care and how to improve them.

After six years of treatments, Samantha Dornbusch’s son’s cancer is now in remission.

When she saw the Global News story on Thursday about an 11-year-old boy’s chemotherapy appointments being cancelled, she was heartbroken.

Her family has been in and out of hospital since 2019, getting the treatments they need for nine-year-old Jackson.

In that time, Dornbusch says she’s noticed a significant change in care.

“There wasn’t the issue of there’s no beds, we’ve never really had that issue in the beginning, in the first three years. It’s been the last two-and-a-half years where it’s been like ‘Ok, we have no beds for you guys,'” said Dornbusch.

Story continues below advertisement

“They tell you: it’s life or death, you can’t miss treatment, you have to stay on schedule, you have to do this. But then they come to you and they say, ‘we can’t do treatment.'”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "They tell you: it's life or death, you can't miss treatment, you have to stay on schedule, you have to do this. But then they come to you and they say, 'we can't do treatment.'"
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Dornbusch isn’t the only one noticing these changes.

Friends of Medicare says in recent years, the wait times have gone up for not only cancer treatments but diagnostic testing.

“It’s stressful, it’s a horrible feeling, it’s not how our health-care system should be responding. We should be responding in timely ways that ensure people can live longer and have better lives,” said Chris Gallaway, executive director of Friends of Medicare.

The union representing health care professionals says a major factor contributing to long waits is short staffing. HSAA data shows there’s around a 17 per cent vacancy rate for radiation therapists.

Trending Now

Alberta Health Services addressed questions about the 11-year-old boy’s recent treatment cancellation. It said the Stollery is facing capacity issues.

On the claims of systemic problems, the province says it’s creating new cancer care initiatives and is increasing surgical procedures.

“We know more must be done across all cancer treatments. That is why we are taking action to reduce wait times, strengthen our workforce, and ensure Albertans receive timely, high-quality care,” Matt Jones , the Ministry of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Children with cancer sent home without chemo due to no beds at Stollery'
Children with cancer sent home without chemo due to no beds at Stollery
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices