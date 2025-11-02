Recipe: Touk Banh Chevv from Cambodia

Banh Chevv – savory stuffed crepes
Makes: 20 Crepes Prep Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
· 750 ml Water
· 500 ml Coconut Milk (Aroy-D)
· 3 Eggs
· 100ml Vegetable Oil
· 1 bag (400 g) Rice Flour
· 2 tbsp Salt
· 2 tbsp Corn Starch
· 1 tsp Ground Turmeric
Instructions
1. In a blender, combine all ingredients and blend until smooth and homogenized.
2. Preheat a non-stick pan over medium-high heat and drizzle lightly with oil.
3. Using a 3 oz ladle, pour batter into the pan and swirl to form a thin crepe.
4. Cook for about 3 minutes until edges are crisp.
5. Flip and cook an additional minute for extra crispness (optional).
6. Keep warm while preparing filling and sauce.
Tuk Cham Lork (Dipping Sauce)
For: 20 Crepes
Ingredients
· ½ cup Fish Sauce
· ½ cup Palm Sugar
· ½ cup Water
· ½ cup Lime Juice
· 2 cloves Garlic, crushed
· 1 tbsp Dried Chilies
· 1 tsp Peppercorn
Instructions
1. Combine all ingredients except lime juice in a small saucepan.
2. Stir over low heat until palm sugar is fully dissolved.
3. Remove from heat and cool. Then add lime juice.
4. Serve with Banh Chevv, Taro Rolls, Spring Rolls, or Vermicelli Bowls.
Chicken Filling (for Crepes or Rolls)
Ingredients
· 1 lb Ground Chicken or Pork
· 3 Garlic Cloves, minced
· 1 tbsp Oyster Sauce
· 2 tbsp Fish Sauce
· 1 tbsp Black Pepper
· 1 pkg Black Fungus or Mushroom
· 1 pkg Bean Sprouts
Instructions
1. In a large pan, heat ¼ cup vegetable oil over medium heat.
2. Add garlic and cook until golden.
3. Add chicken and cook until fully done.
4. Season with oyster sauce, fish sauce, and black pepper.
5. Stir in black fungus and bean sprouts; cook briefly until wilted.
6. Let cool before using as filling for crepes or rolls.
