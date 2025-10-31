Woman responsible for string of Yaletown stabbings faces more charges

The suspect responsible for a string of stabbings in Yaletown on Oct. 10 is now facing new charges.
Tamara Jean Hamelin, 35, was originally charged with one count of assault in connection with a series of stabbings in Yaletown.
On Friday, she was charged with an additional four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault.
Hamelin was remanded in custody for her next appearance on Nov. 14.
Vancouver police said they initially received 911 calls just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, reporting that multiple people had been injured in random stabbings along the seawall near David Lam Park.
Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police responded on Friday.
Two days later, police said four additional victims had come forward, including another stabbing victim, a person who alleges they were physically assaulted, and two others who authorities say were not physically injured.
