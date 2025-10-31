Police find human remains in case of missing Ontario man after 3 charged with murder

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they have found human remains in their investigation into a missing man, after three people were charged with murder on Thursday.

Police say 34-year-old Robbie Thomson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was reported missing in October 2023 and he has not been found, but investigators have determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Police said Thursday that three people, ranging in ages 34 to 48, have each been charged with first-degree murder in Thomson’s death.

Police now say they have found human remains after officers executed a search warrant at a home on Kelly Jordan Road near Smiths Falls.

They say an autopsy will take place to confirm the identity of the remains, as well as the cause of death.

Police say the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Perth, Ont., next month.