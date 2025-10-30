Menu

Crime

Halifax youth allegedly involved in extremist online group has court date Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2025 6:33 am
1 min read
A Halifax youth facing child pornography charges for allegedly being involved in an online extremist group has a court date this morning.

Halifax police accuse the youth of being a member of an international extremist group that coerces children into harming themselves and engaging in sexual activity on camera.

Chief Don MacLean says the accused had conversations with hundreds of young people around the world on an online group called 764 — a subgroup of the larger Com Network.

MacLean says victims are manipulated into recording, sharing or livestreaming intimate images, acts of self-harm, violence against others, sexual activity, child pornography and animal cruelty.

Police say this group uses the chat feature of common social media and gaming platforms to connect with potential victims, who are largely between the ages of 8 and 18.

The young person, whose identity, gender and age have not been released by police, is scheduled to have a plea and election hearing today in youth court.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

