‘They never quit’: Blue Jays fans pumped for World Series return to Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming home.

After Tuesday’s 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series, Blue Jays fans know the team needs just two more wins to secure their first Commissioner’s Trophy in 32 years.

“They lost in 18 innings in game 3 and what did they do in game 4??? A bounce-back win that was fueled by a total team effort by everyone in that dugout. They never quit and they are a special group. Let’s win game 5 tonight,” wrote X user @_kevinagustin Wednesday morning.

“Let’s go Blue Jays!!”

After a gut-wrenching 6-5 loss during an 18-inning Game 3 that took six hours and 39 minutes to play, the Jays bounced back to tie the best-of-seven Fall Classic 2-2, and securing a Game 6 in Toronto on Halloween.

The Dodgers got on the board first Tuesday, but an early two-run home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Jays a 2-1 lead that they expanded upon in the seventh inning. A solid start from veteran pitcher Shane Bieber, a four-run outburst in the seventh inning, and a shaky Dodger bullpen helped the Jays register yet another comeback in a record season of comebacks.

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will attempt to follow Bieber’s solid showing in Game 5, and will try to help his team take a 3-2 series lead home. He’ll be up against Dodgers’ veteran left-hander Blake Snell, who took the loss in Game 1’s 11-4 beat down, giving up eight hits and five runs in five subpar innings.

“Big respect to the Blue Jays for coming back less than 24 hours later and getting a huge road win. Mental monsters for sure!” wrote X user @ZacharyRip Wednesday morning.

“Good morning, just thinking about how much I love baseball and these Blue Jays, and how incredible this run has been to experience. It makes me very happy. Let’s do it again tonight,” added X user @togirlcatie.

First pitch for Game 5 is set for 8 p.m. Eastern in Los Angeles.

— with files from The Canadian Press