Toronto Blue Jays aiming to take World Series lead back home with win tonight

There will be no Hollywood ending to the 2025 World Series.
With a solid 6-2 win in Game 4 last night against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays guaranteed the Commissioner’s Trophy will be presented at Rogers Centre in Toronto this weekend.
After a gut-wrenching 6-5 loss in Monday’s 18-inning marathon that took six hours and 39 minutes to play, the Jays bounced back last night with their own star power to tie the best-of-seven Fall Classic 2-2.
An early two-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero Junior, a solid start from veteran Shane Bieber, a four-run outburst in the seventh inning, and a shaky Dodger bullpen helped the Jays register yet another comeback in a record season of comebacks.
The so-called David vs. Goliath showdown is now a best-of-three affair. And Goliath will now have to win on the road to repeat as Major League Baseball champions.
Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will be given the opportunity tonight to help his team take a 3-2 series lead home. He’ll be up against Dodgers’ veteran left-hander Blake Snell, who took the loss in Game 1’s 11-4 beat down, giving up eight hits and five runs in five subpar innings.
Jays third baseman Ernie Clement told reporters last night that a normal team would have folded after Monday’s loss.
“But we’re not normal. I think we’re the best team in baseball,” said the Toronto infielder, who with two more wins against the Dodgers can state that as a fact and not just opinion.
