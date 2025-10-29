Toronto Blue Jays aiming to take World Series lead back home with win tonight

Send this page to someone via email

There will be no Hollywood ending to the 2025 World Series.

With a solid 6-2 win in Game 4 last night against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays guaranteed the Commissioner’s Trophy will be presented at Rogers Centre in Toronto this weekend.

After a gut-wrenching 6-5 loss in Monday’s 18-inning marathon that took six hours and 39 minutes to play, the Jays bounced back last night with their own star power to tie the best-of-seven Fall Classic 2-2.

An early two-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero Junior, a solid start from veteran Shane Bieber, a four-run outburst in the seventh inning, and a shaky Dodger bullpen helped the Jays register yet another comeback in a record season of comebacks.

The so-called David vs. Goliath showdown is now a best-of-three affair. And Goliath will now have to win on the road to repeat as Major League Baseball champions.

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will be given the opportunity tonight to help his team take a 3-2 series lead home. He’ll be up against Dodgers’ veteran left-hander Blake Snell, who took the loss in Game 1’s 11-4 beat down, giving up eight hits and five runs in five subpar innings.

Jays third baseman Ernie Clement told reporters last night that a normal team would have folded after Monday’s loss.

“But we’re not normal. I think we’re the best team in baseball,” said the Toronto infielder, who with two more wins against the Dodgers can state that as a fact and not just opinion.