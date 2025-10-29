Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays aiming to take World Series lead back home with win tonight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2025 6:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight'
Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight
RELATED: Toronto sports fans prepare for double-header of Leafs, Blue Jays game tonight.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There will be no Hollywood ending to the 2025 World Series.

With a solid 6-2 win in Game 4 last night against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays guaranteed the Commissioner’s Trophy will be presented at Rogers Centre in Toronto this weekend.

After a gut-wrenching 6-5 loss in Monday’s 18-inning marathon that took six hours and 39 minutes to play, the Jays bounced back last night with their own star power to tie the best-of-seven Fall Classic 2-2.

An early two-run homer from Vladimir Guerrero Junior, a solid start from veteran Shane Bieber, a four-run outburst in the seventh inning, and a shaky Dodger bullpen helped the Jays register yet another comeback in a record season of comebacks.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The so-called David vs. Goliath showdown is now a best-of-three affair. And Goliath will now have to win on the road to repeat as Major League Baseball champions.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will be given the opportunity tonight to help his team take a 3-2 series lead home. He’ll be up against Dodgers’ veteran left-hander Blake Snell, who took the loss in Game 1’s 11-4 beat down, giving up eight hits and five runs in five subpar innings.

Jays third baseman Ernie Clement told reporters last night that a normal team would have folded after Monday’s loss.

Trending Now

“But we’re not normal. I think we’re the best team in baseball,” said the Toronto infielder, who with two more wins against the Dodgers can state that as a fact and not just opinion.

Click to play video: 'Dodgers beat Blue Jays in marathon 18-inning Game 3, take 2-1 lead in World Series'
Dodgers beat Blue Jays in marathon 18-inning Game 3, take 2-1 lead in World Series
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices