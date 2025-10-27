Newborn dead after being abandoned at Quebec bus shelter: police

See more sharing options

A newborn baby has died after they were abandoned at a bus shelter in Longueuil, Que., early Monday morning.

Police said in a post on X Monday morning that officers were called around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a newborn being found in a bus shelter on Chambly Road. Investigators said in an update around 8:20 a.m. the baby had died.

An investigation is underway.

This is the second case of a newborn being abandoned in Longueuil this month.

At around 11 p.m. Oct. 5, an individual rang the doorbell of a home on Bourgeoys Street, near Boulevard Jacques-Cartier East and Boulevard Béliveau.

After they rang the doorbell, the person reportedly left a newborn boy on the doorstep and fled.

Mohammed Zerrouk was inside when he heard the doorbell ring.

“When we opened the door, there was no one in sight,” he told Global News in French.

“That’s when we looked down and saw the child and called police immediately.”

Police said medical authorities determined the boy was born after 34 weeks’ gestation. He was found swaddled in a blanket, his face white, and his umbilical cord was still attached, the homeowners said.

The boy was taken to hospital, investigators added.

“I don’t understand how a parent can do such a thing. It’s inhumane,” Zerrouk added.

The person who allegedly abandoned the baby has not yet been identified.