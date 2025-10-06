Newborn baby left at doorstep of Longueuil, Que, home, police investigating

See more sharing options

Police in Longueuil, Que., are looking for someone who allegedly left a newborn baby at the doorstep of a home late Sunday night.

Investigators said in a Facebook post Monday morning that around 11 p.m. Oct. 5, an individual rang the doorbell of a home on Bourgeoys Street, near Boulevard Jacques-Cartier East and Boulevard Béliveau.

After they rang the doorbell, the person reportedly left a newborn boy on the doorstep and fled. The individuals inside the home quickly called police.

The baby was taken to hospital and is doing fine, investigators added.

The person who allegedly abandoned the baby has not yet been identified. No description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.