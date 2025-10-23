Foo Fighters to perform in Edmonton, Regina, Toronto and Vancouver in 2026

Send this page to someone via email

The Foo Fighters are going on a short tour next summer and four of the 12 stops will be in Canada.

The rock band announced their Take Cover Tour 2026 on Thursday, which will begin next August in Ontario with opening act, Queens of the Stone Age.

The first show is slated for Aug. 4, 2026 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto.

The tour then heads west, where Saskatchewan’s Mosaic Stadium is getting its first concert in eight years.

The Foo Fighters will play at the Regina stadium on Sept. 15. The last time a concert was held at the stadium was in 2019, when Garth Brooks played two shows.

The Regina Exhibition Association, which manages the stadium, has struggled to attract events, contributing to financial woes.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl busks at Seattle market

The tour then moves to Alberta, where Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium will host the band on Sept. 17, 2026.

The band teased the Edmonton stop on Instagram a day before the concert announcement, posting a video to their stories of a flyover the iconic Edmonton stadium with its yellow and green seats.

“We’re thrilled to host the Foo Fighters at Commonwealth Stadium, the largest venue of its kind in Canada,” said Heather Seutter, the director for Commonwealth Stadium.

“Events like this draw in people from across the city, the province and beyond, shining a light on Edmonton’s welcoming spirit.”

The Foo Fighters have played in Edmonton several times, including a show at Rogers Place in 2018 and Rexall Place in 2015.

The tour’s last Canadian date will see the band take over BC Place in Vancouver on Sept. 20.

The band will also perform eight shows south of the border, in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Fargo and Las Vegas.

This is the band’s first North American tour since Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for rock band Foo Fighters, died in 2002.

Hawkins joined the Dave Grohl-led group in 1997 after original drummer William Goldsmith left, which made him one of the longest-serving members of the then-28-year-old band.

It was the second time Grohl has experienced the death of a close bandmate. Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana when Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

The Foo Fighters brought in a new drummer, Josh Freese, but parted ways with him this past spring.

In August, Nine Inch Nails drummer Ilan Rubin joined the Foo Fighters, who released a new single, Asking for a Friend, to coincide with the tour announcement.

The band members are currently Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

General sale tickets for all the shows go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Oct. 31 on Ticketmaster.

Tickets are expected to start at $59.50 and go to $299.50 (does not include taxes and service charges).

Fans can sign up for the band’s presales now through Sunday, Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.