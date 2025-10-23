Regina among 4 Canadian dates for Foo Fighters 2026 stadium tour

Send this page to someone via email

Regina is one of only four Canadian cities playing host to iconic U.S. rockers the Foo Fighters as part of their upcoming 2026 stadium tour.

The Saskatchewan capital, along with Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver, is among the cities announced for the band’s first stadium tour since 2023-24.

Queens of the Stone Age will support the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium next Sept. 15.

Rick Bennett, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), said Thursday that the concert will have a big economic impact on the city and its efforts in attracting world-class entertainment.

“Fans have been waiting for a moment like this, and the energy this show will unleash across the city will be unforgettable,” Bennett said.

“We expect fans from across Western Canada and the northern U.S. to make the trip, filling hotels, restaurants, and local businesses. Concertgoers will contribute significantly to the local economy before, during, and following the event.”

The tour kicks off in Toronto on Aug. 4, 2026. Tickets go on sale for all shows on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.