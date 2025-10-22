Judicial changes, addiction treatment options needed to fight crime, says Kelowna’s new top cop

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna’s newest top cop is three months into his new role after being named the detachment’s officer-in-charge in July.

“I think everybody generally in Kelowna wants to see us succeed and so they’ve been very kind in terms of seeing what they can do to help support us, not only as a detachment, but also the community as well,” Supt. Chris Goebel told Global News.

But Goebel, with more than two decades of RCMP experience, knows that the job he took on comes with plenty of challenges, citing the RCMP’s relationship as one of them.

“Public confidence and public trust is paramount,” Goebel said.

Especially amid growing crime and public safety concerns and what he calls ‘finite’ policing resources.

“With the resource that we do have, it doesn’t always meet public expectations and what is expected of the public,” Goebel said. “So that’s very challenging.”

Police in Kelowna have their hands full responding to property crime, business break-ins and thefts and violent assaults.

And while more resources are always beneficial, Goebel says no amount of resources can change laws.

“There is no amount of resources or money that’s going to out-police bad public policy,” Goebel said.

That so-called bad public policy, Goebel said, includes too much leniency for repeat offenders, who are often released back onto the streets to reoffend.

According to city documents, 15 chronic offenders were responsible for generating 1,335 police files in Kelowna in 2024.

“As recently as last week, we had a violent offender that we were monitoring, who had 80 criminal convictions and so that’s 80 criminal convictions. That’s not occurrences. That’s not arrests. That’s actual convictions,” Goebel said. “That’s a significant drain on the system.”

Complex social issues of homelessness, mental health and drug addictions also often fuel crime.

It’s a vicious cycle, which Goebel said can only be broken with adequate treatment options for both those who want help and those who refuse but continue causing problems, compromising the community’s safety.

“I’m seeing that as the biggest gap,” Goebel said. “There should be a pathway where there is mandatory in-custody treatment to help them be in a position where they can be fully supported.”

Goebel is hoping for judicial changes from both the province and the federal government sooner rather than later.

Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General Sean Fraser will be holding a news conference on Thursday to outline a new bill with tougher bail and sentencing laws.

“Like everyone else, we’re waiting patiently to see what the details are and to see how that will work within the system to improve public safety,” Goebel said.