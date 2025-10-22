Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Judicial changes, addiction treatment options needed to fight crime, says Kelowna’s new top cop

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 10:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Sit-down with Kelowna’s new top cop'
Sit-down with Kelowna’s new top cop
The new Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP isn't mincing his words about the challenges his facing his force to restore confidence in public safety. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kelowna’s newest top cop is three months into his new role after being named the detachment’s officer-in-charge in July.

“I think everybody generally in Kelowna wants to see us succeed and so they’ve been very kind in terms of seeing what they can do to help support us, not only as a detachment, but also the community as well,” Supt. Chris Goebel told Global News.

But Goebel, with more than two decades of RCMP experience, knows that the job he took on comes with plenty of challenges, citing the RCMP’s relationship as one of them.

“Public confidence and public trust is paramount,” Goebel said.

Especially amid growing crime and public safety concerns and what he calls ‘finite’ policing resources.

“With the resource that we do have, it doesn’t always meet public expectations and what is expected of the public,” Goebel said. “So that’s very challenging.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Thieves steal thousands in product from Kelowna optometrist'
Thieves steal thousands in product from Kelowna optometrist

Police in Kelowna have their hands full responding to property crime, business break-ins and thefts and violent assaults.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

And while more resources are always beneficial, Goebel says no amount of resources can change laws.

“There is no amount of resources or money that’s going to out-police bad public policy,” Goebel said.

That so-called bad public policy, Goebel said, includes too much leniency for repeat offenders, who are often released back onto the streets to reoffend.

According to city documents, 15 chronic offenders were responsible for generating 1,335 police files in Kelowna in 2024.

“As recently as last week, we had a violent offender that we were monitoring, who had 80 criminal convictions and so that’s 80 criminal convictions. That’s not occurrences. That’s not arrests. That’s actual convictions,” Goebel said. “That’s a significant drain on the system.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Break-ins plague downtown Kelowna businesses'
Break-ins plague downtown Kelowna businesses

Complex social issues of homelessness, mental health and drug addictions also often fuel crime.

It’s a vicious cycle, which Goebel said can only be broken with adequate treatment options for both those who want help and those who refuse but continue causing problems, compromising the community’s safety.

“I’m seeing that as the biggest gap,” Goebel said. “There should be a pathway where there is mandatory in-custody treatment to help them be in a position where they can be fully supported.”

Goebel is hoping for judicial changes from both the province and the federal government sooner rather than later.

Canada’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General Sean Fraser will be holding a news conference on Thursday to outline a new bill with tougher bail and sentencing laws.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like everyone else, we’re waiting patiently to see what the details are and to see how that will work within the system to improve public safety,” Goebel said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices