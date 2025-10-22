Oliveira voted Blue Bombers’ most outstanding player, most outstanding Canadian again

Send this page to someone via email

For the third year in a row, running back Brady Oliveira is the Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ most outstanding player and most outstanding Canadian.

Oliveira once again swept both the major awards as the CFL revealed all the team winners who are eligible to be finalists for the CFL Awards.

It really wasn’t that difficult of a choice, as Oliveira leads the CFL in yards from scrimmage with over 1,700 total yards after his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 1,163 yards on the ground which is fourth best in the league, and another 546 yards receiving, while scoring three touchdowns.

The Winnipeg product is already sixth on the club’s all-time rushing list and he’s still only 28 years old. Oliveira was last year’s winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player Award and he’s won the league’s top Canadian award in two straight years.

While the awards are nice, it’s not the trophy he really covets.

“My main focus is just about winning a Grey Cup,” said Oliveira. “That’s my motivation. When I’m training my behind off in the off-season and grinding throughout the season, my main focus is about winning the Grey Cup.”

He said he’ll reward his offensive linemen after the season.

“I wish I could be spoiling the boys with some Rolexes and some trucks,” he said. “But I think a nice dinner maybe at 529 (Wellington Steakhouse) will do.”

Halfback Evan Holm is the Bombers’ most outstanding defensive player. He leads the club with four interceptions and is second on the team in tackles. But despite the award, the 27-year-old still thinks he could have been better.

“I caught more (interceptions),” Holm said. “Last year I had none. That’s one thing, I wanted to finish plays and make plays, and actually catch the ball, so I did that a little bit better this year.

“It’s been decent but still could be better I think.”

Returner Trey Vaval was also a double-winner as he was a unanimous selection for most outstanding special teamer and their most outstanding rookie. He should be one of the favourites to win the special teams award on CFL awards night, after returning four kicks for touchdowns this year.

And Stanley Bryant is their best offensive lineman for a seventh time and the second year in a row. Already the only four-time winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award, Bryant is a sure-fire hall of famer and age certainly hasn’t slowed him down one bit as the oldest lineman in the league at 39 years old.

“Tom Brady, he played to like 50,” said Bryant. “Lebron (James) is probably going to play until he’s 50. Not to compare myself to those guys. For me, it’s just a mindset and just know what I’m capable of doing, what I still can do. Just try to strive for greatness and continue to be the best I can be.”

The other eight team winners of the MOP award include quarterback Nathan Rourke (BC Lions), running back Justin Rankin (Edmonton Elks), running back Dedrick Mills (Calgary Stampeders), quarterback Trevor Harris (Saskatchewan Roughriders), quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (Hamilton Tiger-Cats), quarterback Nick Arbuckle (Toronto Argonauts), receiver Kalil Pimpleton (Ottawa RedBlacks) and QB Davis Alexander (Montreal Alouettes).

Following the next round of voting the division winners will be announced next week as the finalists for the annual CFL Awards on Nov. 14 in Winnipeg.