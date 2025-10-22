Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays fans urged to be cautious of fake World Series tickets

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 8:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays heading to first World Series since 1993'
Toronto Blue Jays heading to first World Series since 1993
Related: Toronto Blue Jays heading to first World Series since 1993
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police are warning fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to upcoming World Series games featuring the Toronto Blue Jays, as scammers look to exploit the surge in demand.

The Toronto Police Service said in a public advisory Wednesday that major sporting events often attract fraudsters targeting fans seeking tickets, merchandise, and accommodations.

Police say scammers may pose as legitimate sellers on social media, classified websites, or fake ticketing platforms, offering tickets that are counterfeit, duplicated, or non-existent. Once payment is made, the seller often disappears, leaving buyers without tickets and out of money.

A screengrab of the Ticketmaster app shows high prices for World Series Game 1 tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays two hours after tickets went on sale on Oct. 21, 2025. View image in full screen
A screengrab of the Ticketmaster app shows high prices for World Series Game 1 tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays two hours after tickets went on sale on Oct. 21, 2025. Sean Previl/Global News

The advisory lists common scams, including fake resale websites, phony electronic tickets, and requests for payment through e-transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift cards — methods that make funds difficult to trace.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans are urged to watch for red flags such as prices that seem too good to be true, sellers who pressure buyers to act quickly, and unverified links shared online. Police also warn against payments made outside secure platforms and advise against sharing ticket images that could be duplicated.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Financial Crimes Unit recommends buying tickets only through trusted sources such as the Blue Jays’ official website, MLB.com, or Ticketmaster, and using credit cards for added protection.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam or has information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or reach Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

Click to play video: 'Blue Jays punch their ticket to the World Series'
Blue Jays punch their ticket to the World Series
Curator Recommendations
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices