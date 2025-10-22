Blue Jays fans urged to be cautious of fake World Series tickets

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are warning fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to upcoming World Series games featuring the Toronto Blue Jays, as scammers look to exploit the surge in demand.

The Toronto Police Service said in a public advisory Wednesday that major sporting events often attract fraudsters targeting fans seeking tickets, merchandise, and accommodations.

Police say scammers may pose as legitimate sellers on social media, classified websites, or fake ticketing platforms, offering tickets that are counterfeit, duplicated, or non-existent. Once payment is made, the seller often disappears, leaving buyers without tickets and out of money.

A screengrab of the Ticketmaster app shows high prices for World Series Game 1 tickets for the Toronto Blue Jays two hours after tickets went on sale on Oct. 21, 2025.

The advisory lists common scams, including fake resale websites, phony electronic tickets, and requests for payment through e-transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift cards — methods that make funds difficult to trace.

Fans are urged to watch for red flags such as prices that seem too good to be true, sellers who pressure buyers to act quickly, and unverified links shared online. Police also warn against payments made outside secure platforms and advise against sharing ticket images that could be duplicated.

The Financial Crimes Unit recommends buying tickets only through trusted sources such as the Blue Jays’ official website, MLB.com, or Ticketmaster, and using credit cards for added protection.

Anyone who has been a victim of this scam or has information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or reach Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.