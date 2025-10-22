Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Protesters clash with Dublin police and burn van after attack on young girl

By Conor Humphries Reuters
Posted October 22, 2025 11:41 am
1 min read
Garda Siochana police officers stand at the scene of a burned out police vehicle, near the Citywest Hotel, where disturbances have flared outside the Dublin hotel which used to house asylum seekers, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Niall Carson/PA via AP). View image in full screen
Garda Siochana police officers stand at the scene of a burned out police vehicle, near the Citywest Hotel, where disturbances have flared outside the Dublin hotel which used to house asylum seekers, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Niall Carson/PA via AP).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Anti-immigrant protesters burned a police vehicle and attacked officers near a building housing asylum seekers in Dublin on Tuesday, the justice minister said, a day after a man was arrested for an attack on a young girl nearby.

The incident comes two years after anti-immigrant protesters triggered a major riot in the center of Dublin after the stabbing of three young children.

The Irish Times, which published a video of a burning police van, reported that over 500 people were involved in the protest outside the building in West Dublin on Tuesday evening.

Damage is seen at the entrance of the Citywest Hotel, where disturbances have flared outside the Dublin hotel which used to house asylum seekers, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Niall Carson/PA via AP) View image in full screen
Damage is seen at the entrance of the Citywest Hotel, where disturbances have flared outside the Dublin hotel which used to house asylum seekers, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Niall Carson/PA via AP).

Videos posted on X by Irish media outlets and anti-immigrant activists showed people holding Irish flags and placards with anti-immigrant slogans. Protesters threw glass bottles and fireworks at police.

Story continues below advertisement

“The weaponizing of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected,” Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said in a statement. “This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police on Tuesday said a man in his 20s had been charged in the area following an alleged serious assault of a female juvenile.

The leader of the largest opposition party Sinn Fein in parliament on Tuesday cited reports that the man had a deportation order issued against him in March this year.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Dublin riots: Bus ablaze, protesters clash with police following stabbing'
Dublin riots: Bus ablaze, protesters clash with police following stabbing

O’Callaghan said he has asked the most senior official in his department for a detailed account of the management of the asylum application in the case. Police did not respond to a request for comment.

While Ireland is almost unique in Europe in having no far-right members of parliament, recent years have brought a sharp rise in the profile of anti-immigrant groups with regular rallies to demand curbs on immigration.

Advertisement
© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices