Kelowna mom turns grief into mission to increase plasma, blood donations in honour of deceased son

Paule Seeger is marking the tragic anniversary of her teenage son’s death in a plasma donation chair.

“I’m donating in the memory of Tristan,” said Paule Seeger, Tristan’s mom. “That’s what keeps him alive for us.”

The Kelowna mom donated plasma on Tuesday for the 13th time since her 15-year-old son Tristan was fatally struck by a vehicle on Oct. 21, 2023.

“I got that call that no one wants, which was, there’s been an accident and you need to get down to the hospital.” Paule Seeger told Global News.

Seeger said that plasma donation made a big difference for her and her family in Tristan’s last hours.

“That’s what that plasma donation gave us,” Seeger said. “They got a heart rate back, heart back. It kept him alive. It allowed the doctors to do three surgeries on him, to do their absolute best.”

Tristan did end up succumbing to injuries, but Seeger said the plasma also bought time to allow loved to get to the hospital for a final farewell.

“We were able to bring his friends in. We were able to bring our family in and we were able to say our goodbyes, Seeger said. “His goodbye was something that was as beautiful as it could be, so it changed everything.”

On the second anniversary of his death, Seeger is again promoting her plasma drive in honour of Tristan as a way to give back.

“Every year on the 21st and 22nd, I like to get new donors to Tristan’s ‘Partners in Life Team’.

Seeger said anyone can sign up through the Canadian Blood Services website and become a donor in Tristan’s name.

Canadian Blood Services said plasma makes up more than half of a human’s blood volume and is used in a variety of ways, including for life-saving medicine and to treat severe injuries.

“It can be transfused directly unto patients in emergency situations or to treat life-threatening or chronic conditions,” said Adrienne Alexander, the organisation’s communications manager. “The need is growing quite a lot for plasma. We, in fact, need to double our plasma collection in the next five years. “

Tristan Seeger was struck along Houghton Road near Ben Lee Park in what police call a hit-and-run

Nearly a year later, Brandon Kazakoff was charged with a number of offences.

His trial is set to begin in January.

While reliving that fateful day will be painful, Seeger hopes to lessen the pain for anyone else whose loved one may be in need of the potentially life-saving gift.

“What I want to do is make any other family’s life just that little bit easier,” she said.

An anniversary event will be held at Ben Lee Park on Wednesday, starting from 3:30 until 9 to honour Tristan’s life.

Among the activities planned will be a chance to register as a blood, plasma or stem cell donor.