Edmonton election 2025: See which candidates Global News has declared for city council

Send this page to someone via email

For all the talk leading up to Edmonton’s 2025 municipal election about residents wanting change, so far the results indicate many incumbents will be returning for another term at City Hall.

While on Tuesday afternoon the votes were still being counted for mayor, with Andrew Knack in the lead followed by Tim Cartmell, Global News has been able to call some of the races for city council.

Here are the winners Global News has declared, as of publishing:

Ward Dene

Incumbent Aaron Paquette has been re-elected to a third term and has served the northeast Edmonton area since 2017. Prior to being elected, he worked as an Indigenous artist and author.

Ward papastew

Incumbent Michael Janz has been elected to a second term, after first being elected in the central Edmonton ward in 2021. Prior to that, he served as a trustee on the Edmonton Public School Board for 11 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward Métis

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Incumbent Ashley Salvador has been elected for a second term. First elected in 2021, Salvador has a masters degree in urban planning and founded non-profit YEGarden Suites.

Ward tastawiyiniwak

Incumbent Karen Principe, who ran under the Better Edmonton party banner, was re-elected to a second term. She first won the north Edmonton riding in 2021, when she ousted incumbent Jon Dziadyk. Prior to being elected, she worked as a dental hygienist and did volunteering, and her husband Jean Principe is a sports reporter for the Edmonton Oilers.

Wards where votes are still being counted and no clear winner has emerged:

Ward Anirniq

Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi

Ward Karhiio

Ward Nakota Isga

Ward O-day’min

Ward Sspomitapi

Ward pihêsiwin

Ward sipiwiyiniwak

Global News will update this story as new winners are declared.

The numbers right now are unofficial. Official results for the 2025 Edmonton Election will be released no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 24.

Story continues below advertisement

In Edmonton, the city estimated there were 679,830 eligible voters and of those, 205,758 cast ballots — a voter turnout of 30.27 per cent. That’s the lowest voter turnout in Edmonton since 2007.

Advance voting occurred over five days earlier in October, during which 41,340 Edmonton residents cast their ballot.

To see current vote count numbers, visit the City of Edmonton website.