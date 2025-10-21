General Motors ending BrightDrop production in Ingersoll, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

General Motors says it is ending production of its BrightDrop electric delivery van in Ingersoll, Ont.

The company says the decision is related to low demand for the product, and it won’t be moved elsewhere.

GM halted production at its CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll in April but it was slated to restart in November with a single shift.

There were about 1,200 unionized workers at the plant before production was suspended earlier this year.

The company says the electric delivery van market has developed much slower than expected, and that the changing regulatory environment and end of tax credits in the United States made the business even more challenging.

The CAMI plant was the first full-scale electric-vehicle manufacturing plant in Canada and received funding from both the federal and Ontario governments.