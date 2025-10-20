Lawyer for former Bloc MP says election result needs a do-over

The lawyer for a former Bloc Québécois MP who lost her riding by a single vote in the April federal election says a do-over is required.
A three-day hearing began this morning in St-Jérôme, Que., where Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagnés is challenging the results in the riding of Terrebonne, north of Montreal.
The legal action came after a local woman, who said she voted for the Bloc, revealed that her special ballot was returned to her because of an error in the address on the envelope provided by Elections Canada.
Incumbent MP Sinclair-Desgagnés lost to Liberal Tatiana Auguste by a single ballot during the April 28 election.
Sinclair-Desgagnés’ lawyer, Stéphane Chatigny, says the voter’s Charter rights were violated because her ballot wasn’t counted and says a new election should be ordered in the riding.
Chatigny says other voters may have been affected by the same error, because 16 other special ballots were not returned by the deadline.
