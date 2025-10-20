Lawyer for former Bloc MP says election result needs a do-over

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer for a former Bloc Québécois MP who lost her riding by a single vote in the April federal election says a do-over is required.

A three-day hearing began this morning in St-Jérôme, Que., where Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagnés is challenging the results in the riding of Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The legal action came after a local woman, who said she voted for the Bloc, revealed that her special ballot was returned to her because of an error in the address on the envelope provided by Elections Canada.

Incumbent MP Sinclair-Desgagnés lost to Liberal Tatiana Auguste by a single ballot during the April 28 election.

Sinclair-Desgagnés’ lawyer, Stéphane Chatigny, says the voter’s Charter rights were violated because her ballot wasn’t counted and says a new election should be ordered in the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Chatigny says other voters may have been affected by the same error, because 16 other special ballots were not returned by the deadline.