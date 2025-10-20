Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Lawyer for former Bloc MP says election result needs a do-over

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2025 4:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot'
Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot
RELATED: Bloc Québécois challenge Terrebonne election results over returned mail-in ballot – May 15, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The lawyer for a former Bloc Québécois MP who lost her riding by a single vote in the April federal election says a do-over is required.

A three-day hearing began this morning in St-Jérôme, Que., where Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagnés is challenging the results in the riding of Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The legal action came after a local woman, who said she voted for the Bloc, revealed that her special ballot was returned to her because of an error in the address on the envelope provided by Elections Canada.

Incumbent MP Sinclair-Desgagnés lost to Liberal Tatiana Auguste by a single ballot during the April 28 election.

Trending Now

Sinclair-Desgagnés’ lawyer, Stéphane Chatigny, says the voter’s Charter rights were violated because her ballot wasn’t counted and says a new election should be ordered in the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Chatigny says other voters may have been affected by the same error, because 16 other special ballots were not returned by the deadline.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices