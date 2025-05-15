Bloc Québécois to challenge Terrebonne election result in court

See more sharing options

The Bloc Québécois will launch a legal challenge of the controversial election result in the federal riding of Terrebonne.

Speaking in Ottawa Thursday morning, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party intends to contest the result.

The Liberals initially won the riding but it flipped to the Bloc after the results were validated.

A judicial recount later concluded the Liberals had won the riding by a single vote, and yesterday Elections Canada declared the result final.

But Elections Canada admits that a misprint on an envelope used to mail a special ballot from Terrebonne led to one Bloc voter’s mail-in ballot being returned to her.

Despite the error, Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna said yesterday “the result of the recount is final.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.