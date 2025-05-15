Bloc Québécois to challenge Terrebonne election result in court

The Bloc Québécois will launch a legal challenge of the controversial election result in the federal riding of Terrebonne.
Speaking in Ottawa Thursday morning, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party intends to contest the result.
The Liberals initially won the riding but it flipped to the Bloc after the results were validated.
A judicial recount later concluded the Liberals had won the riding by a single vote, and yesterday Elections Canada declared the result final.
But Elections Canada admits that a misprint on an envelope used to mail a special ballot from Terrebonne led to one Bloc voter’s mail-in ballot being returned to her.
Despite the error, Elections Canada spokesperson Matthew McKenna said yesterday “the result of the recount is final.”
